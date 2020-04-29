Southern Downs showcased in global film premiere

LOOKING FORWARD: Texas producers Owen and Bernadette Guymer feature in the “Drought Stories Texas” film that will premiere this Friday night. Picture: Toni Somes

A SHORT documentary depicting the hardships faced by Texas farmers during the drought will premiere worldwide this week.

Drought Stories Texas, a collaboration between The Story Boxesfilm company and Topology composers, tells the stories of six drought-stricken farmers from the Texas area.

It will be broadcast live via Facebook on Friday night.

One of the featured farmers, Bernadette Guymer, said it was a relief to be able to share her experience with a wide audience.

“(The drought) got to the stage that we finally decided we would sell everything, all of our cattle and sheep,” Mrs Guymer said.

“It was just getting too much – running out of water, running out of feed, we just had to do it.

“(My husband and I) are in our 60s, so that was part of it, but the water was definitely the biggest thing.”

Topology composer John Babbage wrote and performed the film’s soundtrack, said he felt privileged to be a part of such a powerful project.

“Initially, the film was meant to premiere at the Gallery of Modern Art (in Brisbane), because they had an exhibit based around water and we thought we’d target the other extreme,” Mr Babbage said.

“(Topology) have been doing a lot of regional workshops for the last 10 or 15 years, and we had previously done some work in the Texas community, so we thought we’d start there.

Everyone was super-friendly and would invite you to stay for lunch, and even though they were going through these hardships, they were always determined to keep planning and looking forward.”

Mr Babbage said he hoped the Texas episode would be the first of many filmed in regional Queensland, highlighting drought-afflicted communities.

“We’re hoping to get out to Stanthorpe, where I’ve worked a lot previously, as well as Longreach, and a few other places as well,” he said.

“All of this (coronavirus) stuff being so prevalent in the press, it’s hard when there’s still regional communities worried about where their next truckload of water is coming from.

“So hopefully it will just remind people that there are other stories out there still as important to those regions.”

Mrs Guymer agreed the pandemic had put the drought on the backburner for many and hoped Drought Stories Texas would bring it to light again.

“We’ve been very lucky in our spot of the world to have had a bit of rain, but there are still those who are in a bad way with the drought,” she said.

We had the drought, then the fires, and now the virus, but hopefully people will have another think about it again.”

The film will premiere on Friday May 1 at 7pm via Facebook.