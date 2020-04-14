Southern Downs slapped with first social distancing fines

BREACHING SOCIAL DISTANCING: Warwick Police issued four people fines for breaching new social distancing laws.

IT was a relatively quiet Easter long weekend for Warwick Police, who issued significantly less fines than previous years amid the current coronavirus lockdowns.

Warwick Police Sergeant Greg Burton was surprised by how well behaved the community were despite the temptation to break newly enforced regulations.

“Generally, we were happy with everyone’s behaviour,” Sgt Burton said.

“We attended a number of calls in relation to a number of different things, but people complied with any direction given to them by officers.

“It was definitely, in relation to disturbances, low in numbers compared to other years.”

While most residents heeded government and police warnings to remain home this Easter, four people were issued with social distancing fines for failure to comply with the public health direction.

“A 28-year-old man and his passenger were charged on Good Friday for non-essential travel,” he said.

“At 3pm on April 11, a social distancing fine was issued to a 34-year-old Warwick male, in relation to the man causing a disturbance in the street.

“Another social distancing fine was issued on April 11 at 10.20pm to a 30-year-old Warwick male in relation to a party at a house.”

Under the public health directions issued by the Chief Health Officer, officers can issue on the spot fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for businesses who fail to abide by the laws.

Sgt Burton said the laws will remain for the foreseeable future, however praised the efforts of most of the community.

“The majority of the people were doing the right thing and complying,” he said.

“Now it’s just time to follow the advice and comply with the rules the government have laid down.”