Southern Downs Steam Railway ready for re-enactment

READY: Southern Downs Steam Railway committee members Peter Gregory, Bob Keogh and Peter Tobin at the Warwick Railway Station seven weeks out from the egg throwing re-enactment. Gerard Walsh

SOUTHERN Downs Steam Railway president Peter Gregory can't wait for the re-enactment of the egg throwing incident at the Warwick Railway Station on November 18.

Yesterday, representatives of Southern Downs Steam Railway, the Warwick Community Performing Arts and interested members of the public who will be part of the crowd assembled on the platform of the Warwick Railway Station met to further plan for the re-enactment and have a practice run.

"The re-enactment should be great, I saw a video of the re-enactment from 16 years ago and you couldn't move on the platform due to the number of people,” Mr Gregory said.

"We expect a much bigger crowd this time as it is the 100 years.”

In 1917, then Prime Minister Billy Hughes jumped off the train at the Warwick Railway Station during his campaign for conscription and Killarney resident Paddy Brosnan threw eggs at Mr Hughes which led to the formation of the Federal Police.

Current Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been invited to the re-enactment ceremony.

SDSR will be providing a driver, guard, fireman and two train examiners for the re-enactment.

Association vice-president Bob Keogh will be stationmaster.

The steam train will pull five carriages for the re-enactment on November 18 at 2pm. All welcome.