Southern Downs supermarkets’ golden hour

Warwick’s elderly and other vulnerable populations have finally been able to stock up on much-needed household staples during their exclusive trading hour at major supermarkets.

This week, the local Woolworths and Coles supermarkets have opened their doors an hour earlier in line with the companies’ nationwide initiative to protect the elderly, those with a disability, and other vulnerable populations from the wave of panic-buying spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

Warwick local Merle Rettke said she was glad to see supermarkets taking initiative and intervening in the hysteria of coronavirus stockpiling, because it meant the elderly would have guaranteed access to basic supplies like toilet paper, bread, and rice, which had been sold out just days prior.

“This makes it easier, because there was a lack of some things, so this is good for elderly people to be able to get in and get what you want,” Mrs Rettke said.

“It was busy, and there were still some light-on shelves, but I was able to get everything I needed. I did do a big shop last week though, just in case, so today I just needed to top up.”

The extended business hours are being enforced in addition to the restrictions already placed on those items most in-demand, such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser, and numerous food items.

As of yet, the exclusive access 7am-8am trading is only scheduled for this week. However, both major retailers have said they are willing to continue the initiative for as long as is necessary.

For Ms Rettke, and many other within Warwick’s elderly and vulnerable populations, the only downside is that reduced shopping hours means a loss of community contact and support.

“Going shopping, for elderly people, is a social thing as well as a necessity. So, once everything goes back to normal, I don’t think we should have the extended shopping hour anymore.”