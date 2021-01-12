Southern Downs teen’s brush with death after snake bite

SNAKE BITE: Lochlan Postema got the scare of his life after he was bitten by a snake earlier this morning.

ONE Glen Aplin man's firefighter training turned out to be a lifesaver after he was bitten by a deadly snake this afternoon.

18-year-old Lochlan Postema was working at his contracting job on a private property when he looked down and got the scare of his life.

Spying the head of a brown snake on his lower leg before Mr Postema could step back, the snake lunged for the young man.

"It just felt like a little needle pinch and from there, my leg's gone numb," Mr Postema said.

"After the bite happened, the pain was intense."

Despite the frantic situation, Mr Postema stayed calm enough to remember his Glen Aplin Rural Fire Brigade training and took action to save himself.

"I put on the sock and boot, did it myself, and put a bandage on," he said.

"I was able to put on a splint because I've seen it happen before."

A photo of Mr Postema's bitten leg.

Mr Postema also credited his fellow firefighter friend Barker for further first aid help and calling the ambulance.

The 18-year-old was transported to the Stanthorpe Hospital at 11.53am in a stable condition and is currently undergoing tests.

After his brush with death, Mr Postema wanted to send a serious message to the public.

"With this hot weather and rain, they tend to come out," he said.

"I guess I would say keep an eye out and look better. Take that second look."

It comes following other recent snake bites across the region over the Christmas period.