Stanthorpe temperatures have dwindled over the weekend.
Southern Downs temperatures plummet over weekend

Matthew Purcell
20th Apr 2020 9:25 AM
APRIL is beginning to cool down with temperatures drastically dipping over the weekend.

From Saturday morning through to Monday morning, there was close to a 10 degree fall in temperatures around the Granite Belt according to Bureau of Meteorology's Kimba Wong.

"We haven't received Stanthorpe's reading for this morning yet but Applethorpe recorded 0.4 degrees so I assume Stanthorpe would have been similar," Ms Wong said.

"Yesterday morning (Sunday) it was 2.9 degrees, a significant drop from 9.9 on Saturday morning.

"I guess the reason the cooler nights have been more prominent is because we've had more westerly air flows coming through over the weekend behind a trough."

Residents across the Granite Belt have reported their first big frosts of the year this morning.

"There was a very dry air mass behind that trough and when that happens temperatures can plummet quite quickly," Ms Wong said.

Today is set to get to a top of 22 degrees, around the usual April average.

"The minimums will be several degrees below average this week.

"Then the minimum temperatures will warm up again a little as we get a return of moisture and cloud cover.

"We're expecting a reasonably easterly flow to return and bring with it moisture from the oceans," Ms Wong said.

Tuesday morning is expected to be closer to a 10 degree minimum, but BoM could revise that down Ms Wong said.

