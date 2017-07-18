Southern Downs tourism forum is underway

MORE than 100 operators have packed out Stanthorpe Civic Centre this morning for a regional tourism forum.

Hosted by Southern Downs Regional Council, the event aims to gauge the needs and desires of tourism operators across the Granite Belt and Southern Downs into the future.

Guests at the forum this morning include EarthCheck consulting general manager Mark Olsen and owner of Brisbane's Riverlife, TangatoursTangatours, P&O Edge, Northshore Harbour Café, Walkabout Creek Adventures and Skyblackbox Digital, John Sharpe.

In a written statement last week, Mayor Tracy Dobie said the council recognised the significance of developing tourism for local owners and operators, and promoting strong links and networking in the industry.

"Council will investigate ideas and concepts arising from the forum and will assist businesses to develop and expand through tailored education and increase tourism potential by identifying training wants and needs," Cr Dobie said.

"Tourism providers are truly passionate about their industry and this Forum aims to ensure a collaborative approach at a grassroots level is undertaken for the future direction of tourism in the region."