Southern Downs town welcomes its first war memorial

STANDING PROUD: A new war memorial was dedicated at Pratten last week. Contributed

A NEW war memorial is standing proudly at Heritage Park at Pratten, just in time for Remembrance Day.

The fixture is the first war memorial installed at Pratten and was officially dedicated in a ceremony conducted by the Warwick RSL Sub Branch last week.

Pratten Progress and Preservation Association secretary Libby Phillips said the memorial had been scheduled to be finished by Anzac Day this year, but the stones originally chosen were dropped and broken just prior to delivery.

It took a little while to find suitable replacements, but the stones are now in place with a plaque honouring soldiers who fought in all conflicts.

There are also two small pillars on either side of the area commemorating World War I and World War II.

"A lot of the families of the people who had given their lives are still in the area, so that's nice to carry on that feeling,” Mrs Phillips said.

"We're just trying to bring the community together and people who are travelling through the Southern Downs or Darling Downs to want to drop in and see what we're doing.”

The association received three grants to help fund the memorial, from the Department of Veterans' Affairs, Southern Downs Regional Council and Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

But the whole community also pulled together to support the memorial.

Mrs Phillips said contributions were made from local businessmen and farmers, which supported the fundraising efforts by the association.

"We flipped sausages in Bunnings and approached Woolworths, it was all communal,” Mrs Phillips said.

"The generosity of the whole community built it.”

Mrs Phillips said the memorial was just the start of new development at Heritage Park, which will also see a new cricket pitch and play area be installed.

"We kept thinking we're never going to get there, there's been a lot of input from other people, members of our association to get that done,” Mrs Phillips said.

"Some have come in and see it at the end and it's nice to say we've done it.”