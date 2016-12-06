Southern Downs vigil to end violence

Join Safe Haven and Zonta at a riverside candlight vigil this Friday night to show your support for ending violence.

CANDLELIGHT will illuminate the banks of the Condamine River this Friday night as Warwick residents walk in support of ending violence.

Warwick Safe Haven will join Warwick Zonta Club for the march and candlelight vigil this Friday at the Queens Park Riverbend.

Safe Haven president Bette Bonney said it was the second year Safe Haven volunteers and members of the Rose City community had joined Zonta for the ceremony.

"The candlelight vigil used to be held as part of statewide domestic violence prevention events in May,” Mrs Bonney said.

"Last year was the first time we teamed up with Zonta for end of their 16 days of activism and so we're doing that again on Friday.

"We're doing it a little differently this year, starting out with a riverwalk along the Queens Park stretch of the river and then we'll stop and light our candles.

"Afterwards we'll head to the Hockey Club for a light refreshment, and that will be our

Mrs Bonney said she was delighted other community organisations had already offered their help, but said she was eager to see others head along to the event on Friday night.

"The lanterns we'll walk to the riverbend with have been provided by the Peace Project, Cancer Council will provide us with a tent and Burstows Funerals are providing the candles and sandboxes for the vigil itself,” she said.

"For anyone else who would like to come along we're encouraging organisations or clubs to bring their banners to show who they are.

"Everyone is very welcome to come and show their support in saying no to violence, and it won't be a very long event we should wrap up by 8pm.

"It's just an amazing support for people suffering from domestic violence in the community and a small way to make them feel supported.”

Participants are asked to arrive at 6.30pm near the Queens Park skate park, ready to depart on the riverwalk by 6.45. The procession will then stop at the bend of the river near the hockey club.

If this story has raised concerns for you, phone:

Domestic Violence Action Centre: 38163000

Relationship Australia QLD: 1300364277

DV Connect Womensline: 1800811811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800600636