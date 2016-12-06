37°
News

Southern Downs vigil to end violence

Sophie Lester
| 6th Dec 2016 1:00 PM
Join Safe Haven and Zonta at a riverside candlight vigil this Friday night to show your support for ending violence.
Join Safe Haven and Zonta at a riverside candlight vigil this Friday night to show your support for ending violence. Adam Hourigan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CANDLELIGHT will illuminate the banks of the Condamine River this Friday night as Warwick residents walk in support of ending violence.

Warwick Safe Haven will join Warwick Zonta Club for the march and candlelight vigil this Friday at the Queens Park Riverbend.

Safe Haven president Bette Bonney said it was the second year Safe Haven volunteers and members of the Rose City community had joined Zonta for the ceremony.

"The candlelight vigil used to be held as part of statewide domestic violence prevention events in May,” Mrs Bonney said.

"Last year was the first time we teamed up with Zonta for end of their 16 days of activism and so we're doing that again on Friday.

"We're doing it a little differently this year, starting out with a riverwalk along the Queens Park stretch of the river and then we'll stop and light our candles.

"Afterwards we'll head to the Hockey Club for a light refreshment, and that will be our

Mrs Bonney said she was delighted other community organisations had already offered their help, but said she was eager to see others head along to the event on Friday night.

"The lanterns we'll walk to the riverbend with have been provided by the Peace Project, Cancer Council will provide us with a tent and Burstows Funerals are providing the candles and sandboxes for the vigil itself,” she said.

"For anyone else who would like to come along we're encouraging organisations or clubs to bring their banners to show who they are.

"Everyone is very welcome to come and show their support in saying no to violence, and it won't be a very long event we should wrap up by 8pm.

"It's just an amazing support for people suffering from domestic violence in the community and a small way to make them feel supported.”

Participants are asked to arrive at 6.30pm near the Queens Park skate park, ready to depart on the riverwalk by 6.45. The procession will then stop at the bend of the river near the hockey club.

If this story has raised concerns for you, phone:

Domestic Violence Action Centre: 38163000

Relationship Australia QLD: 1300364277

DV Connect Womensline: 1800811811

DV Connect Mensline: 1800600636

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  community groups events safe haven warwick what's on zonta club of warwick

How to survive a bushfire in your car

IT SOUNDS like a nightmare, but it can happen.

Eight reasons to join the RFS

SPREAD across 93% of Queensland, the Rural Fire Service has about 36,000 volunteers. And you could be one of them.

What if my insurer gives me grief?

CLAIMING your insurance cover after a natural disaster can go one of two ways. It can be a breeze, or like pulling teeth.

Southern Downs vigil to end violence

Southern Downs vigil to end violence

Community groups come together to take a stand against domestic violence

Wild weather destroys Southern Downs crops

EXTENSIVE DAMAGE: Donna Kable standing among her wheat crop at Emu Vale, where nothing is left on the stalks.

Freak hailstorms decimate at harvest time

Granite Belt winemakers take gong once again

WINNERS IN WINE: Robert and Peggy Channon have won another accolade, this time for their 2015 verdelho.

Robert Channon Wines applauded for great drop

Maryvale gets merry for Christmas in the park

COMMUNITY: Mrs Claus takes the wish lists from Maryvale kids at the 2013 Maryvale Christmas in the Park.

Festive event brings season's spirits

Local Partners

INTERACTIVE: 2016 Warwick Christmas lights locations

Check out the 2016 Warwick Christmas lights map

Lighting up K-Town for Xmas: A high voltage holiday

LIGHT SHOW: The spectacular dancing Christmas lights at the Bell residence in Oak St, Killarney.

The Bells from Killarney have one of the grooviest Xmas light shows

Creekside Carols are all set to thrill Allora crowd

Chad Wilson, Sarah and Stacey Turner, Greta Barton and Jo Denny at the Allora's Creekside Carols under the Stars Photo Deanna Millard / Daily News

ALLORA'S Creekside Carols are on tomorrow night

Events you need to be at this week...

Warwick Volleyball Ladies grand finalists Grinners (back, from left) Lisa Bergemann, Rachel King and Allyne Waters (front) Awesome team members Emma Lowe, Lydia Wallace and Mandy Aspinall after the first season finals this year.

Touch, volleyball and cricket have major events in the next week

Mitchell Shield between Warwick and Stanthorpe

LOCAL DERBY: Stanthorpe captain Ben Staley with the Hendry Bourke Trophy for cricket supremacy between Warwick and Stanthorpe after a victory at Slade Park two years ago.

Warwick will host Stanthorpe in local derbies

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

Pop star Liam Payne's Facebook hacked with porn

POP star Liam Payne's Facebook page has been hacked with pornographic photographs.

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather

Tim Roth was abused by his grandfather during his childhood.

Leo designs shocker tattoo for Tom Hardy after lost bet

Leonardo DiCaprio has designed a new tattoo for Tom Hardy

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast

Guess which Hollywood star has been seen around the Coffs Coast?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

RICKY Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Character Block

Maryvale 4370

Residential Land MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the ... $50,000

MARYVALE Great character 3642 m block with fantastic elevated views of the Great Dividing Range and the township of Maryvale. Gully through the block will suit...

Wow! The View

Maryvale 4370

House 3 2 2 $ 248,000

Get in early! FIRST HOME BUYERS ... qualifies for $20,000 grant !! Finishing touches are being done now. Have first chance to buy this 3 bedroom plus office or...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Quality 813m2 Building Block

Lot 3 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $85,000

This quality 813m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

Quality 900m2 Building Block

Lot 2 Gilbert Crescent, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $80,000

This quality 900m2 building block situated close to Scots College, townwater, sewered, curbing and channelling. Close to CBD, no building covenants apply. Not many...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Short Walk to Town Centre

3/34 Dragon Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $199,000

2 bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans *open plan living, good kitchen, meals and lounge, has reverse cycle air conditioner and gas outlet *separate family...

Large Block

55 Flitcroft Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 1 $175,000

Two bedrooms *separate lounge *kitchen meals * renovated kitchen with electric upright stove and pantry *renovated bathroom * large laundry * back deck * older...

Good Family Home - West Warwick

7 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $215,000

Reduced to Sell -3 bedrooms * office *entry * sunroom * large lounge * kitchen *dining room * highset with useable space under * double garage * approximately 13 x...

Exceptional Family Home. Just Move in and Enjoy!

7 Sandstone Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $469,000

Nestled in a quiet street, amid low maintenance landscaped gardens on a 1408m2 elevated block, this stylish family home captures pleasant mountain views.This...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!