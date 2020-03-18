Menu
TOPPED UP: A relatively full Leslie Dam and increased hygiene practices give the Southern Downs looser water restrictions.
News

Southern Downs water restrictions increased

Jessica Paul
18th Mar 2020 4:37 PM
IN response to the coronavirus, the Southern Downs Regional Council (SDRC) has just changed water restrictions to allow 120L per person per day, instead of 100L, effective from Thursday 19 March at 8am.

In a press release, the SDRC said the improved water levels in Warwick’s Leslie Dam have enabled the extra allowance, while acknowledging the Storm King Dam’s levels remained considerably lower and would require monitoring.

“It is to give residents confidence that they have access to sufficient quantities of water to protect themselves against COVID-19 through good hygiene practices,” the statement said.

The SDRC then went on to reinforce these protective measures, such as washing hands well and regularly, covering one’s nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and staying home if symptoms appear.

The Council added that their decision was made in accordance with advice from Queensland Health and the Department of Natural Resources, Mines, and Energy.

