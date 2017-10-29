Southern Downs will have new member in little over a month

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has set November 25 as the election date.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk has called a snap Queensland election for November 25 but her own party is yet to announce a candidate for the seat of Southern Downs.

The Daily News called the ALP office in Brisbane today and the staff member said at that point there was no candidate for Southern Downs on her list

After three decades in Parliament, sitting MLA Lawrence Springborg did not seek Liberal National Party pre-selection for another term.

James Lister is standing for the LNP, Josh Coyne is the One Nation candidate, Rob Mackenzie is standing as an independent and Antonia van Guens for the Greens.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk exclusively revealed the date, November 25, to News Ltd, late Saturday.

She came to power on January 31, 2015, after Labor recorded an amazing 37 seat swing to oust the LNP, led by Campbell Newman, to form a minority government.

The major change in this election will be the reintroduction of compulsory preferential voting.

The vote of a elector in Southern Downs who just votes for one candidate will be invalid whereas it was valid in the last election.