Morning glory clouds go viral as world looks to our skies

Deborah Toop's photo which garnered so much attention online yesterday.

RESIDENTS to the west of the Southern Downs have been treated to an amazing meteorological sight.

People from Inglewood to Goondiwindi and beyond took to social media to show off photos of a cloud formation dominating the skyline.

Deborah Troop posted a photo to the Higgins Storm Chasing page of what she described as a morning glory or roll cloud over Goondiwindi.

"The definition in structure is quite impressive," she said.

Confirmation came later from the Bureau of Meteorology who said the formation was a roll cloud, caused by a localised cold front.

Thomas from Higgins Storm Chasing said the formations could occur anywhere in QLD.

"There is no defined time when they can occur," he said.

"They can occur anytime during the year but are far more common in spring, more specifically October, around the Gulf of Carpentaria."

Residents from all over the region posted photos online of the impressive cloud formation.