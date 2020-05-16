Southwest Mayor urges residents to keep region Covid free

Balonne Shire residents are being reminded to exercise strict social distancing and good hygiene this weekend.

Balonne Shire residents are being reminded to exercise strict social distancing and good hygiene this weekend.

BALONNE Shire residents are being reminded to exercise strict social distancing and good hygiene to keep the community safe as playgrounds, outdoor gyms, skate parks and barbecue areas re-open.

Balonne Shire Mayor, Samantha O’Toole said as the mother of small children she is as excited as everyone else that the region’s recreational areas are opening under Stage 1 of the easing of restrictions in Queensland.

“It’s wonderful for our wellbeing to be able to use these facilities to be active and having fun outside again, however, we need to enjoy these new freedoms responsibly,” she said.

Cr O’Toole said people tend to congregate in recreational areas and signage is being erected, reminding residents that gatherings are limited to 10 people all practising social distancing.

“We’re encouraging everyone to carry hand sanitiser and undertake regular hand washing as Council is unable to maintain an escalated cleaning program across the region,” she said.

Cr O’Toole said as the Balonne Shire is in a safe Outback area Council is confident there is minimal risk of contamination as long as residents follow the rules.

“Our community has done a great job of keeping COVID-19 out of our region. However, we can’t be complacent as the easing of restrictions could create a second wave of infections in other areas of Queensland,” she said.

“Over the next four weeks as our shire starts to return to normal and more people begin moving around, we need to focus on maintaining social distancing and good hygiene to reduce our risk.”

The only area that will remain closed is the Rotary Park Playground at the St George boat ramp, as the playground surface is about to be upgraded.