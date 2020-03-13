Menu
CHEERS: Tony Brand with his Four Fires Pale Ale at the Homebrew Heroes brewing competition in Toowoomba. Picture Picture: Nev Madsen. .
Spark of inspiration launches new brewery

Tessa Flemming
13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
THEY say a great business starts with a spark of inspiration and that’s definitely the case for Tony Brand and his new brewery, Four Fires.

The Berat man originally started brewing Western European beers around 10 years ago after he became intrigued by his family’s Dutch heritage.

“I have been over a few times to visit and really liked the Western European beers but they were hard to find and expensive so I started brewing my own,” Mr Brand said.

After years of taste testing from friends such as operations manager Andrew Granger, Mr Brand said he believed he had found a ‘country flavour’ that would be perfect for a Southern Downs audience.

“‘Our catchphrase is it’s a couple of guys having a couple of beers,” Mr Granger said.

“In the city, you can see craft breweries popping up everywhere, but there was a need for different approach and different clientele.

“The market is heading down the direction of the stranger the better, but the feedback we've gotten is that’s not always the case.

“You don’t have to have the fruitiest beers to be good.”

It was a mantra that was validated when Four Fires won the 4 Brothers Brewing Homebrew Heroes competition in November last year.

The brewery, which started construction out of Mr Brand’s back yard in late 2019, is aiming to ramp up production and start supplying to local bars by the end of 2020.

Mr Granger says he is hopeful they can establish a brewery pub at the site by 2021–2022.

To check out Four Fires Brewery’s progress, follow them on Instagram at @fourfiresbrewery.

