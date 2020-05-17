Sparkling Water raises the stakes on home turf

Jockey Robbie Fradd and Wisdom Of Water charge to victory in the QTIS Two-Years-Old Plate at the Gold Coast Turf Club this month.

TRAINER Toby Edmonds will seek a course proper gallop at Eagle Farm as part of Wisdom Of Water's J.J. Atkins tilt after the boom colt made light work of his rivals in the Listed Ken Russell Memorial on the Gold Coast at the weekend.

After a deal was done last week securing Aquis Farm 50 per cent of the colt and future standing rights at stud, Wisdom Of Water notched his first stakes win after bounding to the front and never being headed under Robbie Fradd.

Edmonds, who trains the colt in partnership with son Trent, said it was "not ideal" to be leading as easily as he was, because he needed to settle better to run out the 1400m of the Atkins in three weeks.

"It's just a lack of competition," he said.

"We didn't want bad horses crossing him and having any bad luck in behind them.

"It will be better where there's a bit more tempo and he can drop in behind them.

Wisdom Of Water enhanced his reputation with another big win at Gold Coast. Picture: AAP

"He's got a lot of work to do yet before the J.J. Atkins.

"He has a fair way to go in fitness. He also failed the only time he went to Eagle Farm, so I'm going to ask if I can bring him up for a gallop before the race."

Fradd believes the two wins on his home track this preparation will take the edge off Wisdom Of Water now, which will enable him to settle in behind horses if need be in the Atkins.

"He's a colt, he's come out twice, he's been a bit fresh," Fradd said.

"The freshness will come out of him and in a race where there's more tempo, you will be able to sit him in third, like he has before. Further on in his prep he will be so much better. I think he's a pretty serious horse. He's still learning his trade."

Wisdom Of Water is a first-crop son of Silver Slipper winner Headwater from a family that Gold Coast's Kelly and Gary Doughty have had great success with.

His dam Regal Tier is a half sister to the Doughty-trained stakes winner Tierqualo, stakes-placed Eminence Grise and Zedatier, the dam of stakes winner Flamboyer.

Edmonds said he wasn't entitled to do what he did in the summer, qualifying for the Magic Millions off an interrupted preparation and then running so well for fourth.

"The Magic Millions was off the table, then to have a short break, come back, win the week before and then back up, it showed he was very good," he said. "And the form from that race has been huge, with Farnan, Away Game and the Sires and Champagne winner King's Legacy."

Wisdom Of Water was a class above his opposition in the Ken Russell Memorial Classic. Picture: AAP

Wisdom Of Water will spell immediately after the J.J. Atkins, after which Edmonds will sit down with his owners and map out a spring campaign.

"He could be possibly a Coolmore or Caulfield Guineas (in Melbourne) type horse, or the Golden Rose (in Sydney) is the other race," he said. "That's probably the path you take with a horse like this."

Last week, Aquis Farm boss Shane McGrath said the powerhouse operation had been impressed by Wisdom Of Water's lead-up to this year's Magic Millions.

"He's a promising two-year-old prospect," McGrath said. "We're delighted to be joining the partnership and hopefully he continues on the upward trajectory.

"I thought his win leading into the Magic Millions was the writing on the wall for him.

"We felt he was unlucky in that Magic Millions when he run fourth. He ran really big figures on our ratings internally that suggests he looks a good horse."

Racing analysts have highlighted Wisdom Of Water's potential as he prepares for a winter carnival showdown with fellow talented two-year-olds Isotope and Rothfire.

McGrath said the upcoming winter racing program shaped to be an exciting clash of the state's best two-year-olds.

"Our ratings say we were more than happy to take any of them (Isotope, Rothfire or Wisdom Of Water) on a given day," McGrath said. "It's a talented group of two-year-olds in Queensland this time of year, so it's an exciting time to be a part of it. We've got quite an opinion of the two-year-old (Vital Verse) Wisdom of Water ran against on the Gold Coast the other week and he absolutely annihilated them."