Sparks fly after costly fireplace mishap

TIMELY REMINDER: Warwick firefighters say now is a good time to check the safety of your home.

TIMELY REMINDER: Warwick firefighters say now is a good time to check the safety of your home.

A PALGRAVE home suffered thousands of dollars of damage after a fuel drum caught fire at the weekend.

The two occupants of the home were inside when they noticed sparks from the fireplace had landed on their dog’s bed, according to Warwick station officer Dennis Burton.

“The dog’s bed was alight, and as they dragged it outside onto the veranda, it caught on a fuel drum,” Mr Burton said.

Minimal damage where the fire originally began.

The fuel drum went up in flames, causing extensive damage to the exterior of the house.

Two crews from the Warwick Fire Station were called to the scene at 1.30pm Sunday, with back-up from The Glen Rural Fire Brigade.

Warwick Police and the Queensland Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Firefighters arrived to see the occupants had evacuated the building, and were battling the blaze with a garden hose.

“It was a good save,” Mr Burton said.

With some quick action from the crews, what little fire remained was out within 20 minutes, leaving mostly smoke and water damage for the occupants to contend with.

“It just goes to show you have to be really careful when dealing with a fire.

“If (the residents) had extinguished the fire on the spot, it would have caused a lot less damage.”

Dragging the flaming dog bed past the fuel drum on the veranda is what caused the greatest damage.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the house was insured, according to The Glen firefighter John Skinner.

The fire serves as a timely reminder to exercise extreme caution with fireplaces in winter, according to Mr Burton.

“People, especially with these wood heaters, have to make sure their chimney is cleaned and check the structural integrity of their chimney,” he said.

“Get a tradesperson out to inspect it, because we often see older heaters where the fire bricks have broken down.

“They are used to stop the radiant heat transferring out too much through the panes, breaking down the metal and causing stuff to spark.”

Residents are also cautioned to check the batteries on their smoke alarms.