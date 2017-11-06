News

Speak up on future of Rose City saleyards

TRADERS who use the Warwick saleyards can have their say about the future management options for the facility.

Southern Downs Regional Council is urging those who use the saleyards to complete a survey about the direction of the yards, after expressions of interest for management progressed to a tender process in September.

The council said the survey was designed to obtain suggestions from producers, buyers, livestock carriers and other interested people on their vision for the future of the saleyards.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said while the council had managed the Warwick saleyards effectively to date, professional and experienced management was needed to continue best practice at the facility.

"It is important that the Warwick Saleyards function effectively, remain competitive and continue to prosper,” Cr Dobie said.

Surveys can be filled out anonymously, or respondents can request someone contact them about their suggestions.

Forms can be collected from the Warwick saleyards, or phone the council on 1300697 372 and request to have them emailed or posted out.

To return the surveys, deliver them to the Warwick saleyards administration building or the SDRC offices in Warwick, Stanthorpe or Allora; or email to mail@sdrc. qld.gov.au or post to PO Box26 Warwick, Qld, 4370.

The surveys are due back by next Friday, November 17.

