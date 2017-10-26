Special requests? New Warwick fruit shop has it covered

STARTING FRESH: Rose City Fruits owners Justin and Lauren van Twest were excited to open their new store at Rose City Shoppingworld today.

STARTING FRESH: Rose City Fruits owners Justin and Lauren van Twest were excited to open their new store at Rose City Shoppingworld today. Elyse Wurm

A COLOURFUL addition has been made to Rose City Shoppingworld, with new store Rose City Fruits opening its doors today.

A crowd of shoppers were filling their trollies with the fresh fruit and vegetables on offer at the family business.

Owners Justin and Lauren van Twest aim to highlight local produce through the store, with many samples already on offer including carrots from Kalbar and stone fruit from Stanthorpe.

Mr van Twest said the team ventures to the markets four or five times per week to source produce.

"I work hard to make sure everything tastes good, we pride ourselves on getting the best we can at the time,” he said.

Located next to Rose City Premium Meats, Mr van Twest said the store will provide the community with another shopping option and can even assist with special requests.

"We do one-on-one service with people so if they want something we can get it in,” he said.

"Hopefully we'll do the right job and people tell us what they want so we can cater to them.”

Rose City Fruits will be open 8am-7pm Monday to Friday, 8am-5pm Saturday and 9am-4pm on Sunday.