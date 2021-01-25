Specialised Warwick rescue team involved in tense cliff fall

CLIFF FALL: The fall occurred in Main Range National Park near Slyvester’s Lookout.

CLIFF FALL: The fall occurred in Main Range National Park near Slyvester’s Lookout.

Warwick SES volunteers leapt into action to help rescue a hiker who fell down a cliff at the weekend.

A woman in her 30s was climbing Main Range National Park with a partner on Saturday evening when she fell 10m near Sylvester’s Lookout.

Fire crwes, police, paramedics and the local SES team were all called to the spot at about 3pm.

After six hours, the woman was winched to safety by a QGAir Rescue 500 helicopter and taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital just after 9pm.

According to Warwick local controller John Newley, the specialised Vertical Rescue team was mobilised during the rescue.

Using local knowledge of the area and the Ferno Australia Mule Stretcher system, the team was critical in assisting the chopper rescue.

“We were involved in lighting and making entry toward where the woman was,” he said.

“Fortunately the rescue helicopter was able to retrieve her.”

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Inspector Toowoomba Area Commander Paula Douglas said the woman was experienced and knew the area.

“She grabbed a rock, which has let go and she’s taken a fall and the rock has come in contact with her during her fall.”

The woman received facial injuries and a significant gash to her lower leg.

Following a highly publicised Mt Superbus rescue recently, this weekend’s event has pushed the SES team to debrief on how to fasten response times even more.

“Since we’ve moved to our new location (Alice St) our response times have quickened,” Mr Newley said.

“We’ve halved the response having all our equipment in one area instead of two. It’s made a huge difference.

“This is just about streamlining it even more for the future.”