Speculation discovered body could be missing man

Jamie Hardgraves, 43, was last seen at Thiedke Road, Beaudesert on Tuesday May 17. His vehicle was later located abandoned on Stanthorpe Texas Road early on May 18.

SPECULATION suggests a body found on a Southern Downs property Thursday evening could be that of missing man Jamie Hardgraves.

Police have not yet formally identified the body, and are waiting for results of DNA testing before confirming the identity.

In late May, Gold Coast man Jamie Hardgraves hit a kangaroo in his ute then disappeared.

His wallet and phone were found inside the car, but his whereabouts from then on remained a mystery.

He was last seen on CCTV footage on May 18 at a park opposite a police station at Stanthorpe.

Police are unable to formally identify the remains until forensic testing is finished.

Detective Inspector David Isherwood at Glen Aplin. Liana Turner

The body was found in a seated position, fully clothed on Glen Aplin property Thursday evening.

Detective Inspector David Isherwood said police worked all yesterday at the scene.

"At about 5pm (Thursday) afternoon police received information from a property owner," Det Insp Isherwood said.

"As a result of that information they attended this location. A subsequent search revealed the remains which are believed to be human and that of a male person."