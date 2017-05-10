20°
News

Speed leads to sticky situations

10th May 2017 10:49 AM
ON THE JOB: Andrew Gale "arresting” country rock group The Wolverines at the Dirt and Dust festival during his time as a cop at Julia Creek.
ON THE JOB: Andrew Gale "arresting” country rock group The Wolverines at the Dirt and Dust festival during his time as a cop at Julia Creek. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I WORKED at Julia Creek police station at the turn of the century. 2001 to 2003.

Gee, how old do you think I am?

It is a dry and dusty place, which I actually gave thanks for, believe it or not.

Because when it rains there, the black soil turns into a sticky, slimy goop resembling sticky, dirty grease.

You know the stuff, we have plenty around here too.

Apart from that, there is a bull ride, rodeo, campdraft, or race meeting or triathlon, every weekend to keep the locals and tourists entertained and on the drink till the wee hours. And didn't they like to drink.

Every weekend I'd be up till the wee hours making sure people got home safely and not too many laws were broken.

The other thing that kept me busy was at Julia Creek were traffic accidents. Normally single-vehicle and at high speed. The sort of accidents that are commonplace on long, straight highways.

The driver loses concentration and they wander off the edge of the road. When they realise this they tend to yank the wheel to get back on the road and the car gets "out of shape” before yawing and rolling.

Depending on how hard they land after flipping and where on the roof they hit is generally the difference between walking away and being killed. Not many in between.

Julia Creek is on the Flinders Highway. About 700km inland from Townsville and 400km from the Northern Territory border. A local told me, it's not quite in the middle of nowhere, but you could see it from there.

One day, one of those prangs happened.

Thankfully, a minor injury accident only. I went to see the victims at the local hospital. I found two young men, Korean tourists. Shaken but not injured.

The police station was just across from the hospital so I managed to communicate to them I wanted them to come with me so we could do some paperwork.

It was only when we got to the station and I settled down in front of the computer that I realised that these poor guys were absolutely shaking in their boots.

I don't know what the coppers get up to in Korea or if these guys thought they'd been dragged north of the DMZ. Their faces were pure fear.

It didn't seem to matter what I said to them, nothing could calm them down. I tried to communicate as best as I could that everything was cool.

I even dragged my wife into the station in the hope that her pleasant and homely looks would calm them. No, didn't work. One actually started crying when I asked for his driver's licence, which he duly produced.

This situation was getting nowhere. It had been a long day for everyone.

It was hot (it was always hot). I had a eureka moment when I spied the bar fridge in the corner.

I knew it contained some of my favourite beverage. It's made in Milton. It speaks all languages.

You know the stuff. It's also not a method mentioned in the chapter about taking statements in the police manual. Sometimes you have to use initiative.

Thirty seconds later, my newfound Korean buddies were sipping on a stubby with big smiles on their relieved faces. Twenty minutes later, they were taking happy snaps with police hats and various police accoutrements attached to themselves. I think we ended up at the "top-pub” or Gannon's for a few more.

What I always remember is the statement of the driver. I typed it into the computer verbatim.

Now if you've had a prang, you'll know what I'm talking about.

These can be a few pages - how, what, when, where - proceeding in this direction and so on. Not this one.

"Driving, driving, driving. Screeetch. Bang. Crash. Car turn over.”

Warwick Daily News

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Stanthorpe smoke tests to find sewerage network faults

Stanthorpe smoke tests to find sewerage network faults

Smoke tests in Stanthorpe to detect cracks after sewage spill

The history of the Warwick Town Hall war monument

The 1915 Wallaroo Juniors.

Many people have passed that magnificent marble monument

Finding comfort away from work

LOVE FOR THE JOB: Southern Downs Realty property manager Karen Collins is a dedicated worker but enjoys some good food, music and wine away from work.

MEET one of the hard-working staff at Southern Downs Realty

Daily News readers send in their skilful snaps

Louise Austin snapped this great pic from Crows Nest look out.

Our readers' dazzling pics

Local Partners

Interstate visitors have a look at St Mark's Church

First two days the busiest for St Mark's Anglican Church tours at weekend

Commemorating the making of a nation

REMEMBERING MATES: Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson will honour the fallen at today's ANZAC Day services.

Warwick veteran Gordon Nielson shares his thoughts on ANZAC Day

Vintage vehicles touring Southern Downs

VINTAGE ENTHUSIASTS: Alvis Car Club members Tony Hannam, Heather Goldsmith and Bruce Jorss chatting about the rare vintage cars at the static display in Leslie Park.

Alvis Car Club brings rally to the region

Ford pins hopes on Escort in Autumn Historics

RACING: Garry Ford will compete in this weekend's Autumn Historics.

More than 140 drivers to compete in Warwick

Superheroes returning for 1500m criterium in Pentath-run

The Voyage Fitness Superheroes Race will be a feature of the 2017 Daily News Pentath-run on May 20-21.

Records going as runners rush to nominate for Daily News Pentath-run

Ian Thorpe: I didn't realise that this can still happen

Ian Thorpe reveals why he finally decided to come out after being dogged by rumours for years.

Thigh gaps are out, this is the new celeb selfie craze

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski came under fire for her swimwear shot.

MOVIE REVIEW: Get Out offers fresh approach to film satire

Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from the movie Get Out.

Contemporary horror version of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?

MOVIE REVIEW: Alien Covenant is bloody but lacks focus

Katherine Waterston in a scene from the movie Alien: Covenant.

FILM can’t decide if it is a scary Alien movie or Prometheus 2.

Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller is heading to prison

Abbey Lee Miller of Dance Moms has been sentenced to jail

Isaiah through to Eurovision final

Isaiah Firebrace’s vocal hiccup could prove costly.

Isaiah Firebrace survives vocal hiccup to advance to grand final.

Ed Sheeran reveals new Australian tour

Ed Sheeran’s coming back to play stadium shows in Australia next March.

Sheeran announces a new tour of Australia with ticket prices capped.

Lifestyle Close To Warwick

L27 Rosenthal Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

2 1 $425,000

Neat 2 bedroom renovated cottage on approximately 32 acres just 10 minutes from Warwick's centre. One of the bedrooms has built-in cupboards, open plan kitchen and...

Renovated Colonial Close to School

140 Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This 3 bedroom timber home has been tastefully renovated throughout with new kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings. Open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with north...

City Views

Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Enjoy the views over Warwick city from the spacious north facing family room and dining area. This modern 4 bedroom executive home is located in Banksia Gardens...

Immaculate Family Home on 1 Acre Block

17-19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 3 $695,000

Crafted to a particularly high standard just 17 years ago, the home entices and suggests a comfortable and relaxing lifestyle in a quiet location close to Scots...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $415,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Swan Creek - Lifestyle with Income

Lot 7 Don Bartley Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 3 2 8 $575000

On offer is a custom designed open plan home with large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wrapped by verandahs on two sides, built to catch the breeze and take advantage...

Spacious Duplex - Locke Street

2 /121 Locke Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 2 $267,000

2 bedrooms with built ins and ceiling fans *Huge living area, reverse cycle air conditioner *renovated kitchen, dishwasher *new bathroom, large shower * insulated...

Great Home on Lifestyle Block

10 Elliot Street, Pratten 4370

House 4 4 1 $340,000

4 bedrooms, builtin cupboards *2 bathrooms *extra large lounge / dining joins media room *large kitchen with good storage and bench space * parents retreat is self...

Large Home - Large Block -Views

46 Conrad Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 3 $349,000

4 Bedrooms with built ins *2 lounge rooms *family room * sunroom * kitchen meals * double lockup garage and carport * large hallway storage area * 3000sm block...

Budget Home

36 Darling Street, Allora 4362

House 3 1 $190,000

ALLORA - Freshly painted, new carpet, 2 built-in bedrooms plus child's or office 1960's home on 607 m close to facilities. Open plan living has a basic kitchen...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!