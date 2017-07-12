'Speeding, drink driving' with kids in car

Police catch motorist 'speeding and drink driving' with kids in car near Warwick.

A SCHOOL run has turned into a court date for a 39-year-old man after he was allegedly caught speeding and drink driving yesterday.

The man, a P-plater, had a nine-year-old and a ten-year-old child in the car when Clifton police say they caught him travelling at 109kmh in an 80 zone along Clifton-Felton Rd.

Clifton police Sergeant Bruce Willett said the man was given a road side breath test.

"He returned a positive result at the roadside so we took him to Clifton station where he returned a blood alcohol concentration of .095,” he said.

"We issued the man who is from Greenmount, with a notice to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on August 16 and immediately suspended his licence for 24 hours.

"He'll also be charged for not displaying his P-plates.”

Sgt Willett said the man's behaviour was unacceptable.

"Speeding and drink driving with children in the car is sheer stupidity,” he said.

"This guy gets a gold medal in that regard.

"Worse still he was on his way to pick up even more kids.”

The arrest comes near the end of Operation Cold Snap, a school holiday road safety campaign aimed at heightening awareness around back-to-school road safety.