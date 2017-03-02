30°
Business

Want to get more pay rises? Start spending folks!

Jason Murphy | 2nd Mar 2017 9:40 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AUSTRALIA has notched up a great few days. Things look good - better than good.

First we saw business conditions shoot up and business profits looking very healthy: Up 20 per cent in the latest three months.

Next, we saw our best balance of payments position in five years. Instead of our normal massive deficit of over $13 billion, it shrank to a petite $4 billion.

Then on Wednesday, the economic growth figures came in and they were like an explosion. Growth of 1.1 per cent in the latest three-month period. Massive.

But there are signs that we might be getting caught in a trap. What looks like a great big boost to our economy might just be the effects of another bunch of crazy swings in the prices of commodities.

We've been here before and it gave us all a headache. First, China buys up big in coal and iron ore and prices go up.

Then all the measures of our economy light up.

We are seeing plenty of evidence this is the same pattern. Commodity prices have been spiking, but they can easily turn down again.

High prices lift our GDP and our terms of trade. The spreadsheets look great, but only so long as the markets for coal and iron ore stay strong.

When those prices fall, our economy stops looking so shiny. And there's no reason for prices to stay high for a long time. Lots of supply is now flowing from all around the world, and China is running out of new things to build anyway.

That combination of high supply and wobbly demand could see commodity prices fall again.

High commodity prices help us only very indirectly. They are mostly effective at lifting the statistics without actually changing our lives. Our actual wages aren't moving much, yet.

For evidence of this, check out our wage growth. It is still decrepit, moribund and stagnant.

So why is spending shooting up? This is the big mystery in the statistics, and possibly the one reason to have hope.
Since the global financial crisis, Australians have spent less and saved more. We've been cautious and careful.

But now, the savings rate is falling, for real. It is back down to around five per cent, closer to 2007 levels than to its post-crisis peak.

What the heck is going on here? Are we misreading the signs and spending up even though things are still bad? Or is this a sign people are finally getting their confidence back?

If we are getting confident again, that could be enough to lift the economy on its own.

Spending in shops and restaurants will make the economy tick over, and give business owners confidence to hire more people.

Part of the reason for the low wages growth we have suffered in the last few years is a trap of our own making. Low confidence hinders the economy from sparking up and providing the kind of growth we need.


An economy needs people to believe in it to grow strong, and if we're ready to believe, then the future might be bright no matter what commodity prices do.

Jason Murphy is an economist. He publishes the blog Thomas The Thinkengine. Follow Jason on Twitter @Jasemurphy

News Corp Australia

Topics:  economy growth restaurants retail retail spending spending wages

Where to find the best coffee

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high in Australia with the hipster movement carving a whole new breed of caffeine-loving consumers.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Party yet to finalise votes in Southern Downs

Party yet to finalise votes in Southern Downs

Southern Downs LNP candidate yet to be called amid rumours

Want to get more pay rises? Start spending folks!

Spending in shops and restaurants will make the economy tick over

The woman hard at work in a 'man's world'

WOMAN'S WORLD: Apprentice carpenter Sarah McKendry quickly learnt to deal with sexism and doubters.

It might be seen as a 'man's world' but Sarah McKendry doesn't care

Too tight to turn at new Town Hall Information Centre

STUCK: Irena Foster and her mother Anne Wynbergen, neither of whom can access the Visitor Information Centre with their mobility scooters.

A WARWICK woman is stuck and sour.

Local Partners

Wearable art hits its strides

Warwick Show will stage a wearable art parade for the first time to wow crowds with a crazy collision of couture and unbridled imagination.

Heat sends fruit vendor bananas

GREEN SHOOTS: Moving into autumn, Sam Sorbello is optimistic about the season for fresh produce.

Scorching temperatures have Sam Sorbello working around the clock

Warwick women speak at inspiring local event

WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP: Warwick consultant Kathryn Walton, and Catherine Travers from Condamine Headwaters, are jointly hosting the Warwick Women Mentors dinner at Belle Vue Cafe next Friday.

Warwick Women Mentors Dinner set to inspire young professionals

Help celebrate Aboriginal heritage

PROUD IDENTITY: Sharman Parsons with father David Parsons at the Bunya Festival stall during Jumpers and Jazz.

Head along to Maryvale for the Bunya Festival

T20 finals set to test teams in Warwick cricket

CAPTAIN'S KNOCK: Colts captain Shaun O'Leary, on the way to scoring 42, will be a key bowler with his spinners today.

Today is finals day in T20

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

ADELE managed to do 107 shows in a row last year with just one cancellation due to a dodgy throat.

Karl Stefanovic invited to 'Hard Chat' about love life

Karl and Lisa are stunned by Tom Gleeson's quip.

Comedian Tom Gleeson has Today host squirming in his seat

Matty J named Australia's new Bachelor

Matty Johnson is the new Bachelor.

BACHELORETTE runner-up vows to find 'the one' in new season.

Holly Valance caught up in $213m lawsuit

Holly Valance

Lawsuit alleges blackmail, extortion and intimidation by Candy pair

What's on the big screen this week

Dafne Keen and Hugh Jackman in a scene from the movie Logan.

HUGH Jackman returns one last time as Wolverine in Logan.

Walking Dead villain takes on new role in The Missing

David Morrissey, Keeley Hawes, Abigail Hardingham and Tcheky Karyo in a scene from The Missing.

Walking Dead villain returns to screens in mystery show, The Missing

Lifesaver for a day: One-of-a-kind Coast tour

The Mooloolaba Surf Club is launching a new tour of the club and beach that educates visitors about life a as surf lifesaver. Getaway is filming a segment about the tour with presenter Charli Robinson.

'Lifesaver for a day' tour of Coast surf club attracts TV appearance

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

No Thru Street

5 Tahliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 ... $75,000

Situated in West Warwick, in the Chase Estate, is a large 1161 m fully serviced block in a quiet street. This block will suit an enthusiast with hobbies that need...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $75,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $75,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

A Must See To Believe

5 Martin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $319,900

This immaculately presented 3 bedroom brick residence has been fully renovated inside and outside. Featuring a fully enclosed indoor outdoor entertainment area...

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Major Burrum Heads development to go to vote

Site development plans for the proposed lot conversion at Burrum Heads, near Beach Dr.

Councillors will vote on the lot conversions.

Casino boss loses $4m on waterfront Sunshine Coast home

The owner of this stunning Noosa home accepted much less than he had initially wanted for the home.

When illness struck owner forced to try and cash out of property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!