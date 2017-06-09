20°
News

Spending winter on the street

Elyse Wurm | 9th Jun 2017 5:00 AM
SUPPORT NEEDED: Homelessness can affect people of any age and demographic.
SUPPORT NEEDED: Homelessness can affect people of any age and demographic. Pixabay

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOR many homeless people in Warwick, a couch is the closest thing they have to call home.

Couch surfing has become a means of finding a roof to sleep under when there otherwise would be none, moving away from a concept of homelessness that only encapsulates those sleeping rough outdoors.

St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland Housing Support Worker Jackie Doyle has been based in Warwick for three years and said a high percentage of homeless people in the area were couch surfers.

Mrs Doyle said homelessness could be caused by a range of factors, including relationship breakdowns, mental health issues, drug addiction and unemployment.

"If they're financially unable to meet their commitments for their rent, that causes a snowball effect,” she said.

"They have to move out and they have no money to move or to be able to get another place.

"If you have a mental health issue sometimes you can't cope or get yourself into the pattern of what you have to do to maintain a residence.”

For families who are in this situation, staying with others is not a sustainable solution.

"They do have the option of staying with friends which a lot of times is not ideal and also because two families mixing can cause tension,” Mrs Doyle said.

Mrs Doyle said the cold brought extra challenges.

"Even if people are couch surfing there's the extra blankets and the extra struggle to keep warm.

"People have a lot of trouble with that because of the extra cost of power.”

A community sleepout is being held in Toowoomba next month to raise awareness and much needed funds to support those struggling with homelessness over the colder months.

St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland Executive Officer Kathie Brosnan said this would be the second time the event had been run.

"They get a piece of cardboard, bowl of soup and a bread roll,” she said.

"It gives people an opportunity to sleep out in the cold for a night.”

As the only walk-in crisis centre in Warwick, St Vincent de Paul is able to offer assist people including entering emergency accommodation, securing private rental property or applying for assistance from the Department of Housing.

Mrs Doyle said the best way for the community to lend a hand was through donations.

"That money can be directed into Good Works to support people and help them,” she said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  couch surfing homeless st vincent de paul society warwick community

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Funding hole puts Warwick domestic violence victims at high risk

Funding hole puts Warwick domestic violence victims at high...

Women's Legal Service Queensland begs State Government for $300,000 so it does not have to hang up on regional domestic violence victims in their time of need

Warwick students get a lesson from equine mates

HORSE SENSE: Finding a reason to thrive are (front) Hugh Connell, Lex Brackin, instructor Robyn Wickham, Blaster, Isack Billsborough and WSHS principal Joy Craig.

Students learn vital skills at Reason To Thrive

REVEALED: Downs school tops suspension list in 2016

SCHOOL RULES: Approximately 7% of Queensland's state school students receive at least one SDA each year.

The school of 890 students last year issued 383 suspensions

Pauline Hanson gags ex-staffer over leaked tapes

Pauline Hanson with the plane that has caused so many headaches for One Nation.

Pauline Hanson and One Nation want to stop damaging leaks.

Local Partners

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings for Allman Park track

Action gears up for another rodeo week - search for cattle

VOLUNTEER: Kal Bruyn shows his style in a campdraft at Allora and is one of the 2017 Warwick Rodeo volunteers.

Show society hard at work as rodeo gets a bit closer

Hockey changes format as super league hits off

RIVER HAWKS: Jordan Eastwell (left) and Robert Murphy (right, leaning down) will play in the super league for River Hawks this Saturday.

Saturday is the day for 2017 super league hockey

Ladies' Day at Cowboys during local derby

SUPPORTERS: Donna Watson, Santina Howard and Louise Coleman are helping out with Cowboys Ladies Day tomorrow and will also watch their sons play for Warwick against Wattles at Father Ranger Oval.

Good response so far to Saturday footy and Ladies Day

300-match player rates his most memorable games

MILESTONE: Lachlan Palmer, Lindsay Power, David Hallman, coach Nick Baker and Luke Costello will help celebrate Hallman's 300th game for Warwick.

Cowboys star ready for another milestone

The Mummy: Reviewers pan Tom Cruise's latest flick

THE Mummy was released in Aussie cinemas today but according to critics, this one would have been better off left buried.

MOVIE REVIEW: Claflin and Weisz play cat and mouse in intriguing My Cousin Rachel

Rachel Weisz in a scene from film My Cousin Rachel.

Nothing is what it seems in cleverly structured costume drama

Andrew Bolt punch-on: New footage shows him swinging

Andrew Bolt stumbles on a table as the attackers flee.

Two protesters set upon Bolt, spraying him with liquid

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

The Angels' Dave "Gleeso” Gleeson, John Brewster, Nick Norton, Rick Brewster and (front) Sam Brewster.

No "going through the motions” for this legendary rock outfit

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $120,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $350,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Guy St Unit

Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 199,000

Tidy Brick 2 bedroom unit close to the CBD, a walk to the shopping and business centre. Good kitchen with breakfast bar adjoins to the open plan dining and lounge...

Cottage with Extras

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $ 197,000

Well-maintained and presented 3 bedroom timber home on 883 m with extras including 5 KVA solar system, ceiling insulation, new floor coverings ... Original timber...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!