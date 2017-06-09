Spending winter on the street

SUPPORT NEEDED: Homelessness can affect people of any age and demographic.

FOR many homeless people in Warwick, a couch is the closest thing they have to call home.

Couch surfing has become a means of finding a roof to sleep under when there otherwise would be none, moving away from a concept of homelessness that only encapsulates those sleeping rough outdoors.

St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland Housing Support Worker Jackie Doyle has been based in Warwick for three years and said a high percentage of homeless people in the area were couch surfers.

Mrs Doyle said homelessness could be caused by a range of factors, including relationship breakdowns, mental health issues, drug addiction and unemployment.

"If they're financially unable to meet their commitments for their rent, that causes a snowball effect,” she said.

"They have to move out and they have no money to move or to be able to get another place.

"If you have a mental health issue sometimes you can't cope or get yourself into the pattern of what you have to do to maintain a residence.”

For families who are in this situation, staying with others is not a sustainable solution.

"They do have the option of staying with friends which a lot of times is not ideal and also because two families mixing can cause tension,” Mrs Doyle said.

Mrs Doyle said the cold brought extra challenges.

"Even if people are couch surfing there's the extra blankets and the extra struggle to keep warm.

"People have a lot of trouble with that because of the extra cost of power.”

A community sleepout is being held in Toowoomba next month to raise awareness and much needed funds to support those struggling with homelessness over the colder months.

St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland Executive Officer Kathie Brosnan said this would be the second time the event had been run.

"They get a piece of cardboard, bowl of soup and a bread roll,” she said.

"It gives people an opportunity to sleep out in the cold for a night.”

As the only walk-in crisis centre in Warwick, St Vincent de Paul is able to offer assist people including entering emergency accommodation, securing private rental property or applying for assistance from the Department of Housing.

Mrs Doyle said the best way for the community to lend a hand was through donations.

"That money can be directed into Good Works to support people and help them,” she said.