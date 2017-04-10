Spike in demand after Debbie hits state hard

SOME Granite Belt producers have experienced a spike in demand after Tropical Cyclone Debbie wreaked havoc on much of the state.

Granite Belt Fruit Freighters operations manager Rodney Abraham said while they had minor delays due to the flooding, other farmland being hit by the cyclone had left some local crops in high demand.

"Friday morning we were a little bit delayed,” he said.

He said some of their suppliers had been impacted by the weather.

"I think for most of the growers, even though the rain was good, I think it was a little bit too much for this time of year because they're right in the peak picking time.”

But with northern growing regions like Bowen hit hard, Mr Abraham said some Granite Belt producers were experiencing a spike in demand.

"There's a bit of demand for tomatoes at the moment, and capsicums,” he said.

"(Other regions) were about to start in the next month or so but the cyclone has put a dampener on that now.”

Chris Wren, of Wrens Valley Produce, said things were looking bad for his Stanthorpe broccolini farm.

"As a consequence the production is way, way down to the point I've got to put off eight to 10 staff,” he said.

Mr Wren said there was a silver lining; their water storage was full and ready for next season.

Martin Cooper, of Ridgemill Estate, said all of the grapes had now been picked, despite a delay.

But four new cabins they planned to put in place on their property had to wait, as the ground was too wet to bring them in.

Mr Cooper said they had gotten on with renovating their existing accommodation in the meantime.

Tim Carnell, from Kirra Pines, said their tomatoes and capsicums had been impacted, but not too dramatically.

"We fared okay,” he said.

"But I think the rain, overall, was very much needed after that heat.”

He said the full water storage made it worthwhile.