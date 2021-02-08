Menu
Spike in weekend emergencies in Warwick

Tessa Flemming
8th Feb 2021 10:00 AM
There was no resting for Warwick emergency services this weekend after a spike in accidents and crashes.

Paramedics rushed to the scene of a quad bike crash at Rosenthal Heights at 11.51am Sunday.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokesman, the man in his 60s suffered a shoulder injury due to the fall on a private property.

He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

At about 3.40pm on Sunday, paramedics assisted a man in his 70s who crashed into a sign in Swan Creek.

The elderly man suffered back and chest pain and was transported in a stable condition to Warwick Hospital.

On Saturday, emergency services helped a man who crashed his motorbike near Murrays Bridge.

The man suffered chest pain in the crash, which ocurred near the corner of Warwick-Killarney and Cullendore Rds at about 1.40pm.

He was transported to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.

Warwick paramedics also responded to reports of a fire at 8.10pm on Aspinall and Dragon Sts but no patients were transported to hospital.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman initial reports suggested a house was on fire but it turned out to be a backyard burn.

