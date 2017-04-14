Spinal injuries surge over Easter

Take care on the roads this Easter to avoid a life-changing spinal injury.

SOUTHERN Downs drivers are urged to travel safely on the roads this Easter.

Spinal Life Australia says the number of spinal injuries typically spikes over holiday periods.

In a release issued yesterday, the group said on average one person every four days sustains a traumatic spinal cord injury in Queensland and more than 30% of the incidents were as a result of traffic crashes.

Peer Support Officer for Spinal Life Australia Peter Harre said the Easter period wass a great time for family road trips but offered a timely reminder to keep safe on the roads.

Mr Harre himself suffered a spinal injury from a motorbike accident.

He said the combination of a lack of sleep, dehydration and irritability led to the crash.

"If my own story is anything to go from, it's important to remind people to take extra care because there will be more cars, motorbikes, caravans and trailers on the road over the Easter holiday period,” Mr Harre said.

"The risks of sustaining a spinal injury are increased over this period because people are in celebration mode. They're driving long distances, usually in a short amount of time and there's an increased number of distractions while driving such as mobile phones, in-built DVD players, sound systems and navigation devices.”

"Accidents can happen to anyone anywhere but especially over these busy holiday periods.

"We are urging travellers to be safe, wear a seatbelt, focus on the road, and to never drive tired, speed, or drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The majority of spinal cord injuries are due to preventable causes and the cost of not paying attention or getting distracted could be a huge strain on families emotionally and financially.

"It takes more than $9.5million to support someone with quadriplegia over their lifetime much more than any one family could afford on their own and any assistance we receive, helps to fill the gaps in funding and help Aussies when they need it most,” Mr Harre said.