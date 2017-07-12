Spinning tassles and g-strings head to Warwick stage

A LITTLE NAUGHTY: The Bombshell Burlesque Revue will heat up the Kings Theatre stage on Saturday, July 22.

WARWICK, get set to shake it like it's never been shaken before.

Next Saturday night at Kings Theatre, the feather boas and high kicks will be flying as The Bombshell Burlesque Revue takes centre stage.

Rainbow FM presenter Bryan Pask is the man behind the event.

"It's all about the colour, the movement and the glamour,” he said.

"I suppose having lived in Warwick for about four years, I felt like Warwick needed a bit more of all that.”

With the passion to bring something a little different to town, Mr Pask set off to Brisbane to take in a show by the Bombshell dancers and wasn't disappointed.

"I was excited by the fact it was a very interactive show,” he said.

"So I introduced myself afterwards and spoke to them about the likelihood of bringing the revue to Warwick, and perhaps Stanthorpe and Goondiwindi down the track.”

Mr Pask said although the show was definitely for an 18-plus audience, it wasn't too shocking.

"This is a classy burlesque show - think Moulin Rouge,” he said.

"Dancing, singing and of course the odd garment being shed, but no nudity. A tassle here and a g-string there and a lot of fun.

"The idea is to have dinner, a few drinks and watch a great show and at $50 that is pretty good value.”

Mr Pask said he hoped everyone would get involved with the fun and frivolity.

"I've instructed the ladies to wow our Warwick audience,” he said.

"To knock them into the aisles and from what I've seen I'm sure they'll do just that.”

The show will hit the Warwick RSL on Saturday, July 22 from 7pm for an 8pm start.

The Bombshell Burlesque Revue talents bill themselves as "burlesque beauties in a vintage showgirl style who bring the art of tease to life.”

"Bring your beau or treat yourself as the Bombshells tantalise, titillate and tease the night away.”