Spinning their way into action

WITH a turn of the wheel, Jumpers and Jazz offically began for 2017.

Cafe Jacqui's was the scene for the first of many events for the 11-day festival.

Warwick Spinners and Weavers featured their pop up craft shop, with a spinning workshop on offer for the public.

Margaret Smit knitting up a woollen delight on the opening day of Jumpers and Jazz. Sean Teuma

Spinners and Weavers president Helen Kerr said the group was happy to bring their workshops to the people.

"This is the second year that that we've held workshops," Helen said.

"It's a brilliant festival that brings a different demographic to town," she said.

"A number of tourists make the journey to Warwick, as well as coming to our workshops, which we are grateful for."

Heather Watt getting knitting preparations underway at the Jacqui's Café pop up. Sean Teuma

Helen said the workshops, which run right through the Jumpers and Jazz Festival, were handy for people to attend.

"The workshops are very beneficial to people, as it is done at a pace that they can learn at," she said.

"From there they can see if they want to continue to carry on with the craft, and even join our group.

"Anyone who is thinking about attending should, because it is a wonderful way to create and purchase winter woolies to fend off the Warwick cold."

Warwick Spinners and Weavers president Helen Kerr. Sean Teuma

Mary Cooper was on deck as a spinning demonstrator today, and was looking forward to connecting with the community over the course of the festival.

"We're all excited to be sharing the craft with people, and helping them along the way," Mary said.

"People should give it a go, and if they like it, come down and join the Spinners and Weavers.

"There are many people with similar interests that attend meetings, including crochet, knitting and weaving."