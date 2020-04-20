‘Spit happens’: Alpaca artisans find new ways to remain active

Barbara Balkwill, Stacy Krzewina (front) and Jenny Jennings from the Alpaca Arts Collective.

Barbara Balkwill, Stacy Krzewina (front) and Jenny Jennings from the Alpaca Arts Collective.

IT’S unprecedented times for groups and organisations around the region.

Without the ability to congregate, group members, like within the Alpaca Arts Collective, are left to their own devices.

For some, they’ve never been more productive. But that’s not often the case.

“We usually get together as a group and do group activities. We work together to make products and as a group we go out and sell to the public,” member, Stacy Krzewina said.

For seven years, since their beginnings, that’s how they’ve operated.

But with members on the other side of the state line and all the events they’d planned to participate in cancelled, things are a little different now.

“We do kind of festivals and events that fit in with our work.

“Events like Jumpers and Jazz (in Warwick) which has been cancelled.

“We had the Allora Autumn Festival in May. There’s usually something at the camel farm (Harrisville) in March,” Ms Krzewina said.

Group member Jenny Jennings with a two week old alpaca.

They maintain contact online and continue to encourage one another, but their biweekly meetings are on hold for the time being.

Now they’re holding out hope the Granite Belt Art Trail will proceed in October this year according to fellow member Barbara Balkwill.

“At the moment it looks like that is still going ahead.”

Unfortunately, a group trip to a camel conference in Mongolia was canned.

“Two days before we were ready to fly they cancelled. The Mongolian government closed the borders,” Ms Balkwill said.

“We were packed and had our needles ready to go.”

The group got off the ground originally as just a band of alpaca breeders with common interests.

“Individually I think we’d been spinning, knitting, weaving and doing all these things anyway,” Ms Krzewina said.

Ms Balkwill has kept alpacas for nearly 20 years. Ms Krzewina, similarly a long time.

The group gatherings kept one another’s spirits high during the drought.

The group is taking a 'spit happens' (see apron) attitude towards not being able to hold meetings of late.

“I think alpacas are easier to keep though. They’re very efficient,” Ms Krzewina said.

“We have some cows and the alpacas. We have five lowline cows which drink more than 18 alpacas and eat more too,’ she said.

While there’s a moratorium on congregating, group members say they’ll continue to keep the flow of products coming.

It’s just now, they’re more reliant on online than ever to sell them.

“We have looked at marketing ourselves online more,” Ms Balkwill said.

Finding that balance between being farmers, creating the products and marketing the group and their wares isn’t easy though Ms Balkwill said.

To find out more about the group and to see their products visit their Alpaca Arts Collective page on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Agricultural-Cooperative/Alpaca-Arts-Collective-1006248416066415/