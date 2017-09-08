Spoil pets at new Warwick outlet

PET PARADISE: Pets Domain will open up at Rose City Shoppingworld by the end of November.

PET owners can have all their animals' needs taken care of when Pets Domain opens in the next two months.

Sales and marketing manager Chris Worthington said the brand hoped to open its Warwick store by the end of November.

Mr Worthington said the brand was well-established in regional Australia.

"We have 28 stores across Australia and tend to reach out to more regional areas, so saw Warwick as being a good centre that was not yet serviced by a good pet chain,” he said.

"We'll have a range of accessories not just for dogs and cats but also small animals, as well as live fish and birds.

"We look to have good everyday low prices on our items rather than just having occassional sales.

We don't have puppies and kittens but we do partner with adoption groups to run adoption places.”

Mr Worthington said there was not an exact opening date for the store to open in the former Reject Shop location, but the recruiting process had begun.

"We are looking to hire a store team leader and possibly a few casuals as well,” he said.

To apply for a job at the store, you can email the HR manager at jobs@petsdomain.com.au.

The store will be the third in Queensland, with one already in Browns Plains and another in Townsville.

"We're also opening another store in Tamworth next month,” Mr Worthington said.