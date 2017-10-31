News

Spooky Halloween fun on the Downs tonight

IT'S the spookiest day of the year and little ghouls and little gremlins will be terrorising the best little town on the Downs tonight.

Hosted by Allora business, Alana & Co, Happy Halloween promises to be a family friendly afternoon with prizes and fun for freaky creativity.

The night will include trick or treating, crafts, a sausage sizzle and pumpkin carving, with prizes handed out for best Halloween house and best dressed individual or family.

Alana will be running her usual term class until 5pm, but invites all parents and children to join her in trick or treating around Allora from 5.30pm.

Anyone wanting to join in the spooky creative session beforehand is more than welcome.

For those wanting to get out and trick or treat, a map will be available from Alana & Co at 46 Herbert St between 4.30pm and 5.30pm for all participating houses.

Due to numbers and safety parents or guardians are advised to supervise children when trick or treating, and anyone who can't make it to the shop to pick up a map by 5.30pm will find them on the outdoor table after that time.

After all the fun and the kids have loaded up on lollies, there will be a sausage sizzle from 6.30pm-7.30pm in the beer garden at the Railway Hotel.

