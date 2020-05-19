SPOOKY SIGHTINGS: Ghosts haunt small Southern Downs town

QUITE A FRIGHT: Ghosts are rumoured to be present in many buildings around Maryvale. Picture: Bianca De Marchi.

VISITORS of an otherworldly kind are reportedly frequenting the small town of Maryvale, wandering the halls, knocking over the crockery and giving residents a fright.

Resident Janice Edmonds heard whispers of a swagman who became lost in the bushland of Spicers Peak.

“They found his swag, but never the bloke,” she said.

Ms Edmonds heard the man’s ghost visited town on occasion, but an attempt to further research the story unearthed many more mysteries than it solved.

A number of ghostly beings have been sighted since the pastoral town was established in the 1840s, the most famous of which is the young girl at the Maryvale Crown Hotel.

Previous owner Denis Reynolds Junior was “convinced” the girl met an untimely death in the cellar of the hotel, going so far as to have the space smudged, according to resident Rhonda Badby.

The current publican, Michael Keddy, isn’t so sure.

“Lots of people have told me they’ve heard things, and seen things,” he said.

“They’ve told me about a young girl that comes and stands at the end of the hallway, but I’ve not seen any ghosts while I’ve been here.”

Nevertheless, the rumours continue, and the pub has even named a room for her, the Ghost Gum.

“If people want to come here hoping it’s haunted, so be it, but I can’t make any guarantees of ghost sightings,” Mr Keddy said.

The rumours are not relegated to the public spaces, however. South Branch resident Michael Gengos took to Facebook to recount a spine-tingling experience about a month ago at his home.

“I was by myself and in the room next door there was a sound of a glass breaking on the floor,” he said.

“I went in there, and there was no broken glass, but the room was cold.

“By the way, I hadn’t had any beers that night!”