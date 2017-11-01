News

Sport a tee, show support

Wear your favourite Australian band t-shirt this Friday.
Sophie Lester
by

YOUR sartorial choices this Friday have the potential to help Australian musicians.

Ausmusic T-shirt Day has become a popular time for music fans to don a t-shirt from their favourite Aussie bands during Ausmusic Month.

But research has found musicians are 10 times more likely to show anxiety symptoms, and are five times more likely to suffer from depression.

In 2017, the initiative spearheaded by the ABC is partnering with Support Act, a music industry crisis relief service helping those in the sector facing hardships such as illness, mental health issues and other issues.

By wearing your favourite Aussie band t-shirt on Friday, posting a photo in your tee with #ausmusictshirtday and donating to supportact.org.au, you can go into the draw to win tickets to the ARIA Music Awards

