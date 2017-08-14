Sport and recreation in focus at forum

Runner Stephen O'Brien is preparing for the Melbourne Marathon. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

SOUTHERN Downs sport and recreation will be a hot topic next month.

The Southern Downs Regional Council are set to host a second sport and recreation forum to focus on running and funding events in the region.

Portfolio councillor for events, sport and recreation Yve Stocks said the council was excited to continue the conversation following the first forum in May.

Cr Stocks said the events aimed to encourage sport and recreation groups to work together and collaboratively and encouraged members of these groups to attend.

"This time the forum will include panel members from the Warwick Drags, Leyburn Sprints, Killarney Bonfire and Stanthorpe Sports Association, who have all been successful in running and funding various sporting and recreation events within the region,” she said.

"Participants will have the opportunity to hear first-hand how these organisations have succeeded in the past and continue to run active, financial organisations.

"Sport and recreation organisations and spaces play a major role in building, supporting and sustaining vibrant and healthy communities in our region.

"Information gathered at these forums will help form Council's Action Plan which will sit under the Sport & Recreation Strategy and which, ultimately, aims to meet the needs of the communities in the Southern Downs now and into the future.”

The forum will be held from 5.30-8pm on September 7 at the Warwick Town Hall, with sandwiches to be provided.

To RSVP or for further information about this event, phone SDRC Sport and Recreation officer Sue Organ, on 1300 697 372 or email sue.organ@sdrc.qld.gov.au.