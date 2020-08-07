SPORTING GUIDE: Your weekend in sport

ON-FIELD ACTION: There’s plenty of sporting action going ahead in Warwick this weekend. Picture: contributed.

ON-FIELD ACTION: There’s plenty of sporting action going ahead in Warwick this weekend. Picture: contributed.

SPORTS: Warwick has another blockbuster weekend of sport lined up, with even more teams and clubs getting their seasons back underway.

Check out the list below for your full guide to the fast-paced sporting action you can catch in the Rose City this weekend.

FOOTBALL

Warwick is set for a blockbuster weekend of soccer, with the Wolves men’s and women’s sides both playing on their home turf at Queens Park.

The women’s team will take on the West Wanderers on Saturday from 11am, and the competition-leading men’s team will then face off against Highfields on Sunday from 3pm.

The U16s/17s team have an away game, taking on Highfields at their home ground from 2pm.

RUGBY UNION

The Warwick Water Rats women’s sevens team will play in Toowoomba this weekend, with taking on the Rangers and Roma in their first graded round of the competition.

The men’s side are currently leading their B-grade Bill Flamsteed competition, though have drawn the bye for this weekend.

The Water Rats teenage girls’ side will also play at Toowoomba’s Gold Park this weekend, with U15s kicking off at 9am and U17s at 11.40am.

AFL

The Warwick Redbacks are looking to redeem themselves this weekend in their away game against the Dalby Swans.

Currently sitting in fourth spot on the ladder, a win could cement their place in the top half of the draw.

RELEVANT NEWS:

Road to redemption after back-to-back losses

BACK IN SADDLE: Horse Trials celebrate first 2020 event

WARWICK KARTING CLUB

Motorsport enthusiasts are in luck, with the Warwick Karting Club hosting their second race day of the season this weekend.

The “Cool Runnings” meet will feature four jam-packed races across Saturday and Sunday, with racers from Warwick and the wider region.

Spectators are invited to attend and the canteen will be open, though all attendees must register with the Club.

MORGAN PARK RACEWAY

Morgan Park Raceway will also be getting their post-pandemic season of racing underway with Round 3A of the Queensland Super Sprint Series.

The event will run from today to Sunday, and will feature a number of races with drivers from across the state vying for a podium finish.

While spectators are welcome to head down to catch some trackside action, social distancing measures will be strictly enforced.

JUNIOR SPORT

The Warwick and District Netball Association, Warwick and District Tennis Association, and Warwick and District Football Association will have their regular fixtures running tomorrow morning.

MORE STORIES:

FIRST LOOK: Allman Park back in action

Hockey’s rising stars selected for statewide comp