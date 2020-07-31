SPORTS BONANZA: Warwick’s weekend guide

ON THE BALL: Juniors at the Warwick Hockey Association will be just one of the home teams in action this weekend. Picture: contributed

ON THE BALL: Juniors at the Warwick Hockey Association will be just one of the home teams in action this weekend. Picture: contributed

SPORTS: Warwick has another blockbuster weekend of sport lined up, with even more teams and clubs getting their seasons back underway.

Check out the list below for your full guide to the fast-paced sporting action you can catch in the Rose City this weekend.

RUGBY UNION

The Warwick Water Rats are kicking off their first round at Risdon Oval with a bang, with the men’s, ladies’, and teenage girls’ sides all looking to clinch an at-home victory.

On Saturday, women’s Rugby Sevens side will take on USQ and Toowoomba Bears in the Emilee Cherry cup from 1pm, while the men’s B-grade Bill Flamsteed Trophy game against Chinchilla will start at 3pm.

On Sunday, the Water Rats teenage girls’ team will host a jam-packed carnival day that will see clubs from across the region come to Warwick to compete.

MORGAN PARK RACEWAY

Morgan Park Raceway will also be getting their post-pandemic season of racing underway with Round 3B of the Queensland Super Sprint Series.

The event will run from today to Sunday, and will feature a number of races with drivers from across the state vying for a podium finish.

While spectators are welcome to head down to catch some trackside action, social distancing measures will be strictly enforced.

HOCKEY

After a blockbuster senior men’s fixtures on Thursday night, the women’s fixtures are set to heat up the Warwick Hockey Association tonight.

In addition to the regular junior fixtures going ahead tomorrow morning, the Association will also be hosting a U11 Club Carnival on Sunday.

With the action kicking off at 8.45am and running all day, there’ll be plenty of tight competition.

AWAY GAMES

Even with all the sporting action going down in Warwick this weekend, there’s plenty of teams travelling across the region to take the competition to their rivals.

In AFL, the Warwick Redbacks are headed to Heritage Oval to take on the South Toowoomba Bombers in their Round 4 match-up.

The Warwick Wolves’ men’s side will take confidence from four straight wins into next week’s away game against the West Wanderers.

The women’s side will also be aiming to capitalise on last week’s win against the competition leaders heading into their next match-up against the Gatton Redbacks.

The Wolves’ U16s/17s team will take on St Albans in another away game.

JUNIOR SPORT

The Warwick and District Netball Association, Warwick and District Tennis Association, and Warwick and District Football Association will have their regular fixtures running tomorrow morning.

