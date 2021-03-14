SPORTS GALLERY: Warwick cricket finals, AFL carnival + more

Action from the Condamine Cup A-grade final between Maryvale and Colts.

It was a blockbuster weekend of sport for the Rose City, with a huge number of events across the region.

Warwick Cricket Association's Condamine Cup grand finals on Saturday saw Maryvale take a massive fourth consecutive title, defeating minor premiers Colts after a dominant batting display.

Player of the year awards went to Redbacks' Steve Grogan and John Cleary of Maryvale.

The Warwick Redbacks' AFL season also kicked off with a bang, with the club hosting the annual Cardinal Cup at Warwick Credit Union Oval on Saturday.

Featuring sides from the Rose City alongside Jimboomba Redbacks, Ipswich Cats, and Collingwood Park Power, the carnival set the stage for the upcoming Darling Downs AFL season.

