SPORTS GUIDE: Biggest sporting news

FIRST RUN: Warwick Water Rats clinched victory in their first game of the 2020 season. Picture: contributed

SPORT: It was a success story across the board for Warwick’s sporting teams, with almost every club recording a win this weekend.

Check out how each team went.

AFL

The Warwick Redbacks didn’t let last week’s loss to Coolaroo dampen their spirit, clinching a 60-46 victory over the Toowoomba Tigers.

Shane Iles and Lachlan Phyland both scored twice for the home team, with Tyhe Clarkson, Tyler Brown, Nick Donges, Shannon Cameron, and Craig Cook added to the tally.

Goal scorers Iles, Clarkson, and Brown were also named as best players, alongside Brendan Iles, Steven Grogan, and Coen Slatter.

Next Saturday, the Redbacks will take the competition to the South Toowoomba Bombers at Heritage Oval.

Soccer

It was a blockbuster weekend of soccer in Warwick, with the Wolves’ three senior teams all taking wins or a draw.

Both on their home turf at Queens Park, the men’s team defeated USQ 2-1 and the women’s took another 2-1 victory over the competition-leading Chinchilla Bears.

Now running on four straight wins, the Wolves’ men’s side will remain at the top of the table heading into next week’s away game against the West Wanderers.

Their win against the competition leaders will give the women’s team a confidence boost heading into their next match-up against the Gatton Redbacks.

The U16/17s took their away game against the West Wanderers to a 1-1 draw.

Their win will give keep them at the top of the table heading into next weekend’s away game St Albans.

Rugby union

In their first game of the 2020 season, the Warwick Water Rats B-grade men’s side took a 20-12 win over the Toowoomba Rangers.

Coming off their convincing wins last week in Toowoomba, the Water Rats’ women’s Rugby Sevens team lost their two carnival-style games against St George and USQ.

Next week will finally see rugby union return to Warwick, with the men’s team taking on Chinchilla and the women’s side facing off against USQ at their home ground.

Hockey

It was a close competition in the seniors’ fixtures at the Warwick Hockey Association.

In the men’s draw, Wyverns defeated Saints 3-1, with goals scored by Josh Jensen, Nash Domjohn, and Simon Rolfe.

Meanwhile, the men’s Corinthians took a 5-2 win over Harlequins, with Chris Malone scoring two goals and Jamie Ollerton, Jordan Byrne, and Nic McGahan scoring one each.

The ladies’ fixtures saw Wyverns beat Saints 2-1, with Shannon Armbruster and Leisa Nowlan each scoring a goal for the winning side.

The ladies’ Harlequins clinched a convincing 10-1 victory over Corinthians, with Racheal Jordan, Jia O’Dea, Sarah Duddin, and Joanne Yates all racking up points.

As for the mixed seniors, the Black team drew 4-4 with Blue, and the Yellow and Green teams also drew 3-3.