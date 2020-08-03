SPORTS GUIDE: Your biggest sporting news

GOAL-FOCUSED: All the biggest news from Warwick’s weekend of sport. Picture: contributed

GOAL-FOCUSED: All the biggest news from Warwick’s weekend of sport. Picture: contributed

SPORT: This weekend was a mixed bag for Warwick’s sporting teams, with some teams clinching triumphant wins and others facing tough losses.

Check out how each team went.

RUGBY UNION

In a massive weekend of rugby at their home ground Risdon Oval, the Warwick Water Rats B-grade men’s side clinched a huge 60-5 victory against Chinchilla.

The win cements the team’s place as competition leaders, though they have a bye this weekend.

The home ground advantage couldn’t quite get the Water Rats’ women’s Rugby Sevens team over the line, with the side taking two tough losses against USQ and the Toowoomba Bears at 40-10 and 29-15 respectively.

With last weekend marking the end of the Sevens comp’s “friendly” carnival rounds, the teams will be graded into pools for the remainder of the season.

Final draws are yet to be released.

AFL

The Warwick Redbacks struggled to capitalise on last round’s close win, going down to the South Toowoomba Bombers 19.10-124 to 1.4-10.

Coen Slatter was the Redbacks’ only goal kicker throughout the match, and was named as best player alongside Tyhe Clarkson, Tyler Brown, Carmelo Citrigno, Steve Grogan, and Nick Donges.

Taking the tough defeat in their stride, the Redbacks will be looking to redeem themselves when they take the game to the Dalby Swans at Dalby Swans Oval next Saturday.

HOCKEY

It was a close competition in the seniors’ fixtures at the Warwick Hockey Association.

In the men’s draw, Harlequins defeated Wyverns 2-1, with both goals for the winning side scored by Lachlan Moore.

Meanwhile, the men’s Corinthians took a 8-1 win over Saints, with Jamie Ollerton scoring three goals, Jordan Byrne another two, and Adam Byrne, Levi Rhodes, and Kyle Dumagan another one each.

The ladies’ fixtures saw Wyverns beat Saints 3-0, with Leisa Nowlan scoring twice for the winning side and Shannon Armbruster adding to the tally.

The ladies’ Saints took a convincing 8-0 win over Corinthians, with Mackenzie Rutledge scoring a massive four goals for the winning side, Celene Keleher, Jada Rutledge, and Toni Cox all racking up the remaining four points.

As for the mixed seniors, the Black team drew 1-1 with Green, and the Yellow side defeated Blue 2-1, with Krystal Petersen, Levi Rhodes, Lily Monk, Lily Malone, and Samuel Bourke all scoring points for their respective teams.

GOLF

On Sunday, the Warwick Golf Club hosted their Mixed Foursomes Honour Board event.

Judy Lester and Rhys Farrell took out the main 36-hole competition with a gross score of 168, and were closely followed by defending champions Mel and Kris McLennan on 170.

In the concurrent Nett 36-hole event, Don Warrener and Joely Singleton won with a score of 140, with Scott and Mary Young close runners-up on 146.

The first 18-hole round winners were Danielle Seibel and Slim Eldridge with a final score of 71.50, and the second round was taken out by Shane and Molly Scotney at 70.50.

Scott and Mary Young also received ball rundowns, along with Ian and Janine Stewart and Charlie and Kath Morrison.