SPRING FALLS: Warwick school holidays off to rainy start

WET WEATHER: Rain on the way for Warwick this school holidays. Picture: Bianca Hrovat

OVERNIGHT rainfall gave Warwick a rainy start to the school holidays, with the Bureau of Meteorology’s latest predictions saying more wet weather is on the way.

The Warwick area has so far received only 1.8mm of its 34.2mm average September rainfall total, with hope falling to the area’s strongest La Niña forecast since 2010/11.

BOM meteorologist Rosa Hoff said the heaviest total recorded on the Southern Downs last night was 10mm, with more to come in the first week of the school holidays.

“The best chance of rainfall for Warwick on the forecast is going to be Tuesday and into Wednesday, thanks to a trough moving past,” Ms Hoff said.

“We could be up to about 3mm on either day. We haven’t got more than a 20 per cent chance of rain over Warwick on any of the other days though, and if we did it would only be the odd spot.”

If you’re needing some inspiration on fun ways to keep the kids occupied indoors when it’s wet outside, check out the list below:

Catch a movie

Warwick Twin Cinemas has a jam-packed line-up of family flicks these school holidays, including “The Secret Garden”, “Trolls World Tour”, and “Paw Patrol: Jet to the Rescue”.

If you’d rather stay at home, why not line up one of the kids’ favourites on the TV and prepare your own popcorn and movie snacks instead?

Game night

If you’re looking to combine family bonding with some friendly competition, a games night could be the ideal rainy-day activity.

With board games suitable for every age available, there’s sure to be something to keep every family entertained.

Culture fix

Taking a trip to one of several cultural exhibits in Warwick will not only keep you dry, but also keep kids entertained and learning.

If you’d like to learn more about the history of the Rose City, take a trip to the Warwick Museum at Pringle Cottage or the Glengallan Homestead and Heritage Centre.

Alternatively, the Warwick Art Gallery has a number of exhibits showcasing homegrown talent, including “Interconnection” which features dozens of works from the Warwick Artists Group.