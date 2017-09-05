Spring has sprung for SEQ with warmer days and cool nights

THE start of spring has brought warm days and cool nights to southeast Queensland, with southwesterly winds expected to clear smog from Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Daytime temperatures along the Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and Brisbane will hover around the September average of 25.6C throughout the week, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Max temps today:

Caboolture 28°C

Caloundra 27°C

Gympie 29°C

Ipswich 28°C

Nambour 29°C

Toowoomba 21°C

Tweed 26°C

Warwick 22°C

Meteorologist Michael Paech said the southerly winds would help clear out the smoky air lingering in the coastal cities from recent bushfires.

"It is becoming very dry through the coming days," he said.

"It will be windier through Tuesday morning in Brisbane, which will keep the minimum temperature down to 11C."

The maximum temperature for Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast for today is 27C, and the Gold Coast 26C.