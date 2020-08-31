SPRING OUTLOOK: Warwick to reap wet season

WET SPRING: Early modelling for the season ahead brings some great news for our Rose City.

WARWICK could be in for a wet spring this year, but not before a slightly dry September.

According to Bureau of Meteorology’s forecaster Kimber Wong, our region has more than a 75 per cent chance for rain this upcoming season.

“We’re seeing a high chance for medium rain, and a wetter spring is pretty likely,” she said.

“While in September itself, there’s slightly weaker signal, we see it picking up rain in October.”

Ms Wong also predicted “near to average” maximum daytime temperatures for the season and “above average” minimum overnight conditions.

She said the modelling was based on the high likelihood of a La Niña occurrence.

“We do have 70 per cent chance of La Niña forming, more likely in spring, which could cause an earlier onset of a wet season,” she said.

“It would also be the influence on the max temperature, as with more rainfall, there’s more cloud cover which can account for the temperatures not being above average, given a warming trend.”

It comes on the back of a below “below average” winter rainfall for the Rose City.

According to Weatherzone, winter brought our region a mean average of 100.8mm, with the majority of that falling in June.

Total 2020 rainfall, until August, averages at 435.1mm.

At this point, Leslie Dam still sits at 13.07 per cent capacity.

Yet a shifting weather tide could also bring with it the chance for other natural disasters, Ms Wong warned.

“The spring outlook this year is much better than last year, which saw record dry conditions particularly around your region,” she said

“But above-average rainfall brings an increased chance of widespread flooding, especially later in the season when the moisture is already soaked into the ground.

“It can be both a good and bad thing, depending on who you are.”