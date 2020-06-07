Springborg awarded prestigious Australian title

NEW HONOUR: The Honourable Lawrence Springborg has been awarded a Member for the Order of Australia in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

NEW HONOUR: The Honourable Lawrence Springborg has been awarded a Member for the Order of Australia in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours.

FOR 28 years, the Honourable Lawrence Springborg has devoted his time to public office – serving both local and state governments.

His ongoing commitment to communities across the Southern Downs have seen him awarded one of Australia’s most prestigious awards – Member of the Order of Australia (AM).

The Goondiwindi Regional Council mayor said he was humbled by the announcement.

“I would say that being able to represent a fantastic area like the Southern Downs and now Goondiwindi is reward enough,” Cr Springborg said.

“When you start off on a journey of servant leadership, you don’t expect recognition because it’s a privilege to serve and lead (the community).

“For me, I’ve always felt that’s the greatest reward you can get.”

Cr Springborg began his political career in 1989 – elected at just 21-years-old – to represent the former Darling Downs electorate of Carnarvon.

Leader of the Liberal National Party (LNP) of Queensland from 2008 to 2009 and 2015 to 2016, Cr Springborg admits his greatest achievements have been serving regional towns.

“Sometimes people just assume that when you have the opportunity to be a minister or leader, it’s the greatest achievement,” he said.

“But the greatest achievement and most fulfilling thing was being a local member for parliament, that was the foundation you build everything else on.

“A lot of people think it’s a strange way of looking at it.

“But no, just being a local community representative and that privilege to represent the area of the Southern Downs over 28 years and 10 terms was the greatest privilege.”

Cr Springborg returned to local politics in March, elected mayor of Goondiwindi Regional Council, and is hoping to help the rich agricultural region out of COVID-19 restrictions.

Cr Springborg made a surprise return to local politics, running unopposed in this year’s Local Government Elections for Goondiwindi council.

Rejuvenated and with the encouragement of local constituents, Cr Springborg said “it was the right thing to do”.

“When I retired from state parliament, I did say basically it was planned and I was comfortable with it,” he said.

“I wanted to leave that role when I still had the passion and the enthusiasm. The worst thing you can do is leave when you’re tired and worn out and can’t appreciate the role you have.

“It’s always best, anything you do in life, to know when it’s time to go to something else. It’s best to do that when you’ve got that sense of service and enjoying what you do.”

Cr Springborg was one of 200 people appointed Member of the Order in the General Division for the Queen’s Birthday honours.

Uncertain as to who made his initial nomination, Cr Springborg has his suspicions on who put him forward.

“You just don’t know – whether it’s come from one or multiple sources, you just don’t know,” he said.

“A nomination is one thing but from my understand, you also need referees and supporters for the nomination.

“I just want to thank them very much, and how absolutely honoured I am.”