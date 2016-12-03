Lawrence Springborg stepping down after next election

"These are never easy decisions, but I believe that it is the right decision on balance."

LNP MP Lawrence Springborg has announced he will not recontest his seat at the next election.

Mr Springborg confirmed his decision this morning, 27 years after the former LNP leader entered politics.

"After much consideration and discussion with my family, I have this morning informed Local LNP Party Members of my decision not to re-contest Southern Downs at the next state election due in early 2018," he said.

"I have also informed State Party President Gary Spence and Parliamentary Leader Tim Nicholls of this decision."

"These are never easy decisions, but I believe that it is the right decision on balance."

Mr Springborg led the LNP after the party's shock loss in the 2015 election.

He was replaced by Tim Nicholls as Opposition leader in a spill in May.