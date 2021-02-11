Springsteen dropped after arrest

Bruce Springsteen's Super Bowl LV Jeep commercial was yanked from YouTube on Wednesday after the rock legend's DWI (driving while intoxicated) bust came to light.

The clip for "The Middle ft Bruce Springsteen" on Jeep's YouTube page now reads: "Video unavailable. This video is private."

The Hollywood Reporter first reported that the ad had been taken off Jeep's page at around 1pm.

The commercial wasn't on Jeep's Twitter on Wednesday, either. However, it was still available on Springsteen's Instagram account.

The Born To Run icon appeared in and narrated the spot, which aired during Sunday's game.

It was revealed days later that Springsteen, 71, was arrested on November 14 at a national park in his home state of New Jersey and charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said Springsteen was "cooperative throughout the process."

According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, the singer has a court date in the coming weeks and has no known prior arrests for DWI.

A Jeep spokesperson said it would be "inappropriate" to comment on a matter the brand can't substantiate.

"But it's also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established," the spokesperson added.

"Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."

