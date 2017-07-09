Sprint Challenge draws racers from near and far

IT WAS a stellar first day at the Queensland-New South Wales Sprint Challenge yesterday, as 110 racers lined up in the grid for their time on the track.

Run by the Short Circuit Motor Sport Association, round two of the challenge is being held at Morgan Park Raceway this weekend.

Short Circuit Motor Sport Association secretary Fred Berge said competitors had travelled from as far as Tamworth, Brisbane and the Gold Coast to take part.

"It's been an exceptionally good day," he said.

"We're down a little bit in numbers for short circuit because we had two meetings so close."

Mr Berge said the first round of the challenge was postponed in March and instead carried out in the first week of June.

The challenge features four rounds, with day two of the second round beginning at 8am today.

Warwick racer Jason O'Mara has been in fine form in his Datson 1200 Coupe according to Mr Berge.

"He has really stood out in the sprints," Mr Berge said.

"So far he's won every race he's run in."

Mr Berge was also impressed with the talent of junior competitors who he said were following in the footsteps of other great racers who had been part of the association including Will Power and Ben Gersekowski.

"We never impress upon the kids to take it up as a profession," Mr Berge said.

"But to learn how to drive a car before they get their licence."

Daniel Duffield ran the fastest heat on day one in the juniors under 2000cc category with a time of 3:05.519.

But 15-year-old Adam Hayne was given a special mention for effort poured into his vehicle.

"He put the car together and painted it himself," Mr Berge said.

Round two of the challenge will resume this morning.

Entry to Morgan Park is free.