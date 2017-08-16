29°
News

Sprints just three sleeps away

Sean Teuma
| 16th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Leyburn Sprints promise plenty of action
Leyburn Sprints promise plenty of action Trapnell Creations

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THAT smell of burning rubber in the air is nothing to be alarmed about.

Anticipation is building ahead of Leyburn's signature annual event, which takes place this weekend.

Event spokesman Chris Nixon said the sheer volume of motor sport history on show was a sight to behold.

"The Sprints weekend offers spectators an amazing array of more than 200 competing cars covering nine decades of motoring from the 1920's to the present day," Mr Nixon said.

"There will be racing cars, sports cars, and sedan cars of all types providing a fascinating snapshot of class and performance motoring across the years."

A number of events are on offer outside of the racing action on the track.

A fun run is being organised on Sunday morning, giving people the opportunity to either run or walk the track.

The run begins at 7am, with all proceeds from the event going to the Leyburn State School.

Mr Nixon said the Sprints are proud to be working with the community.

"It's good to be able to support the future generations with our support of Leyburn State School," he said.

"All surpluses used to benefit community organisations and projects."

As well as the fun run, the Shannon's Show and Shine is set to take place on Sunday, with over 120 cars of all shapes, sizes and eras on display.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Vintage Caravan Display is also set to feature over both days of the Sprints weekend, as spectators have the opportunity to inspect more than 30 colourful and unique caravans.

On-track competition begins at 8am on both days, with racing set to finish at 5pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

The Leyburn Sprints take place this weekend.

Entry is $20 per day for adults, or $30 for a weekend pass, with free entry for accompanied children under the age of 14 (school ID required).

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  historic leyburn sprints leyburn motor sport

HOT RIG: Wickham's truck restoration goes viral

HOT RIG: Wickham's truck restoration goes viral

Iconic Warwick business Wickham Freightlines has turned the local internet into a frenzy of "likes” and "comments” overnight

WARWICK WARNED: Stay home rather than spread potent flu

It's one of the worst flu seasons Warwick experts have seen

Sams get a free ride next week

epa05905581 An Uber logo and app is displayed on mobile devices during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 13 April 2017. US-based ride-hailing company UBER announced its return to the Taiwan market, using a new business model after being suspended on 10 February 2017 by Taiwan's ministry transportation. EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

The offer is limited to seven free rides between August 21 to 27

Break out the bikinis, we're heading for a scorcher

Maria Buci and Amy Crowe are ready to make a splash on the hottest August day since 2009. Picture Mike Batterham

SEQ is on track to sweat through its warmest August day

Local Partners

YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe's YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

Massive community donations from Pentath-run

PRESENTATIONS: The Warwick Pentath-run committee made donations of $10,000 in total to 13 community group from the proceeds of the 2017 event. (Back, from left) Helen Schillings (Lions), Glen Reid and Dave Kemp (Warwick Motorcycle Club), Dani Peel (Warwick Gymnastic Club), Jenny Rainbird (Lions), Di Werner and Margaret Trahair (Pentath-run), Gerard Walsh (major sponsors Daily News), (front) Karen Gilchrist (Pentath), Jessica Carey (Rotaract) and Georgie Stewart (Pentath).

Thirteen groups benefit from success of the Pentath-run

Famous MG to Leyburn for annual sprints

RACING: The MG TB single-seater will contest the Leyburn sprints this weekend.

MG came to Leyburn in 1949 and will race again this weekend

Interstate polocrosse on in Warwick this weekend

WINNERS: Callum Brook from the Warwick 1 winning team in mixed A polocrosse moves up on ball carrier Ronnie Stephens (Tara) in polocrosse action last weekend at the Cunningham carnival .

Five NSW clubs going for Queensland prizes in polocrosse

Events you need to be at this week...

Redbacks coach Peter Millard (holding board) address his players during a break in AFLDD play.

Footy, polocrosse, sprints, athletics on

REVEALED: CMC Rocks sets 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

2000m2 Quality Building Block

19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

This rare to find extra large elevated 2000m2 quality building block situated in an established area at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. Close to Scots PGC...

Beautiful Renovation Price Reduced!

39 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $225,000

This beautifully renovated home is located only 5 minutes walk from the Warwick CBD. With polished timber floors , a brand new kitchen & bathroom, fresh paint...

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Tastefully Renovated, Extensive Sheds

13 Martin St, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 8 $359,000

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom brick home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite. Open plan...

Great Value 2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

1/3 Sterne Street, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This well presented 2 bedroom brick unit would have to be one of the closest units for sale to the main street of Warwick. Features 2 built-in bedrooms, open plan...

Great Value 4 Bedroom Brick Home

21 Redgwell Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 1 $229,000

This well presented brick and tile home situated on an elevated block in sought after West Warwick close to school, hospital and shopping centre with views over...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly