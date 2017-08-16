Sprints just three sleeps away

THAT smell of burning rubber in the air is nothing to be alarmed about.

Anticipation is building ahead of Leyburn's signature annual event, which takes place this weekend.

Event spokesman Chris Nixon said the sheer volume of motor sport history on show was a sight to behold.

"The Sprints weekend offers spectators an amazing array of more than 200 competing cars covering nine decades of motoring from the 1920's to the present day," Mr Nixon said.

"There will be racing cars, sports cars, and sedan cars of all types providing a fascinating snapshot of class and performance motoring across the years."

A number of events are on offer outside of the racing action on the track.

A fun run is being organised on Sunday morning, giving people the opportunity to either run or walk the track.

The run begins at 7am, with all proceeds from the event going to the Leyburn State School.

Mr Nixon said the Sprints are proud to be working with the community.

"It's good to be able to support the future generations with our support of Leyburn State School," he said.

"All surpluses used to benefit community organisations and projects."

As well as the fun run, the Shannon's Show and Shine is set to take place on Sunday, with over 120 cars of all shapes, sizes and eras on display.

The Vintage Caravan Display is also set to feature over both days of the Sprints weekend, as spectators have the opportunity to inspect more than 30 colourful and unique caravans.

On-track competition begins at 8am on both days, with racing set to finish at 5pm on Saturday and 3pm on Sunday.

The Leyburn Sprints take place this weekend.

Entry is $20 per day for adults, or $30 for a weekend pass, with free entry for accompanied children under the age of 14 (school ID required).