Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

Spunky plover plays chicken with tourist train

by Peter Carruthers
24th Mar 2020 7:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AMID coronavirus chaos the story of how this pint-sized plover survived a run-in with a tourist train restores all faith in the enduring kindness of the human spirit.

Approaching Junction Creek in the Mt Surprise area Savannahlander train driver Wil Kemp noticed a protective pair of parents trying their hardest to ward off the approaching train.

On closer inspection of the tracks through the windscreen Mr Kemp noticed the object of their distress.

"A lot of us can recognise that protective behaviour of parents when we see it so I brought the train a stop and could just see their little bundle of joy huddled amongst ballast next to the track," he said.

A baby masked lapwing came face-to-face with a 1000 tonne rival in a real David and Goliath-style confrontation last week.
A baby masked lapwing came face-to-face with a 1000 tonne rival in a real David and Goliath-style confrontation last week.

Working hard on the brakes, the train driver powered down the locomotive and rendered assistance to the young plover.

"Mum and dad were pretty upset about me moving their chick away from the line but personally I have dealt with a lot worse from wildlife over the years, so I got the little one to a safe place with no worries," he said.

"This was probably one of the cutest animals I have seen in the savannah and I won't forget this experience anytime soon."

Originally published as Spunky plover plays chicken with tourist train

More Stories

animals chicken plover train

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Red Cross in desperate need for blood as supplies dry up

        premium_icon Red Cross in desperate need for blood as supplies dry up

        Health AS AUSTRALIANS retreat into self-isolation this lifesaving service is struggling to meet the demand for blood and plasma.

        Farmers’ desperate plea for ‘essential’ recognition

        premium_icon Farmers’ desperate plea for ‘essential’ recognition

        News SOUTHERN Downs producers fight for “essential service” label to avoid closures and...

        Standstill threatens cricketer’s Aussie debut

        premium_icon Standstill threatens cricketer’s Aussie debut

        Sport ‘ALL I can do is train as well as I can’: Hope motivates young cricketer in light...

        Construction starts on Grand Central cinema upgrade

        premium_icon Construction starts on Grand Central cinema upgrade

        News Work has begun on adding a new V-MAX theatre