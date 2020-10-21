‘Spur of the moment’ entry lands artist $15K prize

Bundaberg artist Marlies Oakley has taken out the top prize at the prestigious 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards held at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum. Marlies won the coveted Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award for her artwork Physical Distancing, taking home the top prize of $15,000 in the process.

Judge Sue Smith said Physical Distancing perfectly represented how the world has been "turned upside down" in 2020.

"Our world has been turned upside down this year as Marlies suggests in her original interpretation of the impact of the global pandemic," Ms Smith said.

"The hand-cutting and assembling of this work was no doubt a time-consuming process.

"The theme is ultimately sobering, but the work has small touches of humour throughout and reminds us of earlier good times which we certainly hope will return."

Ms Oakey, who was entering the awards for a 10th year, said she initially forgot about the awards, which drastically cut down her time to work on a piece for submission.

"This year has been so upside down with COVID I only started work with two weeks to go," she said.

"So over four days I put my collage together - it was spur of the moment."

Ms Oakley said she would save her $15,000 prize money and use it to visit her father in Germany once travel restrictions were lifted.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett praised all those involved who made the awards come to fruition given the circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

Gladstone region Councillor and Regional Arts Development Fund chair Glenn Churchill reminded people to vote in the QAL People's Choice Awards between now and November 26 and that all artworks would be on display at GRAGM until January 30, 2021.

"It's now time for the public to have their say on what they believe is the best artwork from the 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards by voting in the QAL People's Choice Awards," he said.

The voting kiosks at GRAGM will be open between now and 5pm on Thursday, 26 November.

The 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards winners list:

The Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Award ($15,000) Marlies Oakley Physical Distancing

The Pamela Whitlock Memorial Acquisitive Award Sponsored by Gladstone Regional Council

($5000) Elena Churilova Wild Swans (Bajool Weir)

The Pieter Groen-int-woud Memorial Young Emerging Artist Award Sponsored by Multitrade

($1500) Katie Hovelroud Plants and Humans

The Local Murri Artist Award Sponsored by Elizabeth & Leo Zussino ($1250) Wendy McNeil

Carnival of Flowers

The Gail Sellers Local Artist Award ($1000) Irene Sparks After the Rain

The Installers Choice Award Sponsored by Laureen Tkacik ($500) Andrea Farrow Plucky

Pelicans

SECTION 1: EASEL PAINTINGS

The Gladstone Area Water Board Award ($2000) Suyee Clifford Harbour City 2020

The Gladstone Regional Council Award ($1000) Andrea Chapman The Race Plan

The Helmut Breckwoldt Award Sponsored by Gladstone Picture Framing and Art Materials

($500) Genoveva Verity-Armero Lara

SECTION 2: WORKS ON PAPER

The Australia Pacific LNG Award ($2000) Doug Spowart HOME

The Natalia Muszkat Award ($1000) Carmen Beezley-Drake Outback Road

The Creative Gladstone Region Inc. Award ($500) Victoria Cooper Being Present

SECTION 3: THREE DIMENSIONAL & FIBRE WORKS

The Queensland Energy Resources (QER) Award ($2000) Veronika Zeil Echo Forest - Black

Summer

The Classic Hits 4CC Award ($1000) Janette Strudwick mid-summer-meltdown

The CQUniversity Award $500 Andreia Pereira Persephone

SECTION 4: DIGITAL WORKS

The Newprint HRG Award ($2000) Luke Graham Chasing Gold

The Southern Cross Austereo Award ($1000) Emma Thorp "0 to 10"

The Crow Street Creative Award $500 Christine Krebs Don't Leave Earth Without It.